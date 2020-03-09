Attractive Opportunities in the Nuclear Medicine System Market 2019-2025

Nuclear medicine is a medical specialty that uses radioactive tracers (radiopharmaceuticals) to assess bodily functions and to diagnose and treat disease. Specially designed cameras allow doctors to track the path of these radioactive tracers. Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography or SPECT and Positron Emission Tomography or PET scans are the two most common imaging modalities in nuclear medicine.

Global Nuclear Medicine System market is set for another strong year of growth. The report offers insightful and detailed information and future strategies. The global Nuclear Medicine System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Nuclear Medicine System market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Nuclear Medicine System in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Nuclear Medicine System in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Nuclear Medicine System market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Nuclear Medicine System market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips

GE Healthcare

Neusoft Medical Systems

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems

Digirad

SurgicEye

Positron

Market size by Product

Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems

Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems

Planar Scintigraphy

Market size by End User

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

Research Institutes

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Nuclear Medicine System market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Nuclear Medicine System market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Nuclear Medicine System companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Nuclear Medicine System submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nuclear Medicine System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Nuclear Medicine System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

