Attractive Opportunities in the Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Market 2019-2024

Microfiber cleaning cloths are a fabulous option for cleaning. The textile that combines poly-amide and polyester provides a very effective surface that actually grabs dust, grime and contaminants off the surface, plus they are very strong, soft and durable at the same time, and people can wash those hundreds of times and they maintain their properties.

Scope of the Report:

The global Microfiber Cleaning Cloths industry is characterized by several large international manufactures and many smaller regional and local manufactures. Therefore, market share concentration is low. The two largest operators account for about 17.46 % of total industry revenue in 2016, most manufactures operate locally and provide services to a small segment of the population. Nonetheless, market share has increased over the past five years because a number of companies were acquired during the recession. Larger companies are looking to expand their footprint in nearby areas, where they can add value and turn once-struggling operations into profitable ventures. Key market players include Toray, Norwex, Eurow, Scotch-Brite and Vileda among others.

The worldwide market for Microfiber Cleaning Cloths is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 730 million US$ in 2024, from 640 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Microfiber Cleaning Cloths in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Scotch-Brite

Zwipes

Eurow

ERC

Atlas Graham

Norwex

Medline

AquaStar

Welcron

Unger

Vileda

Gamex

Toray

CMA

E-cloth

Dish Cloths

Greenfound

Tricol

North Textile

Baishide

Cleanacare Towel

Lida

Chars

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Multi-component Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

Mono-component Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household Used

Commercial Used

Industrial Used

Car Care Used

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Microfiber Cleaning Cloths product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Microfiber Cleaning Cloths in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Microfiber Cleaning Cloths competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Microfiber Cleaning Cloths breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Microfiber Cleaning Cloths market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Microfiber Cleaning Cloths sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Microfiber Cleaning Cloths by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Microfiber Cleaning Cloths by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Microfiber Cleaning Cloths by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Microfiber Cleaning Cloths by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Microfiber Cleaning Cloths by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Microfiber Cleaning Cloths Market Forecast (2019-2024)

