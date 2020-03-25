Attractive Opportunities in the Driver Assistance Systems Market 2018-2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Driver Assistance Systems Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Driver assistance systems are electronic components installed in vehicles, which present an intelligent driving experience to the driver. These systems comprise of unique sensors such as ultrasonic, image, RADAR, LiDAR, infrared and LASER. Deploying driver assistance systems to enhance comfort levels and ensure safety and security on road is the majorly growing trend within the automobile sector. The implementation of ADAS has been considered as a revolution as it provides dynamic features such as adaptive.

As an initial stage of automatic driving, ADAS’s promotion received support from several countries, such as NHSTA Level 0-Level 4 (Manual, ADAS, PA, HA, FA), the German VDA rating (PA, HA, FA).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Driver Assistance Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The European Driver Assistance System market is expected to hold the largest share by 2022 owing to the major driving factors such as matured automotive sector, higher adoption of advanced technology, and high consumer preference for the driver safety and safety regulations. The expansion of European Automotive market will drive the growth of Driver assistance systems market. After Germany and the UK; the US is expected to be the next emerging country for the global Driver assistance systems market. The low-interest rates and growing customer confidence are playing a key role in the increased sales of cars in this region. The new vehicle registrations have in fact surpassed pre-recession levels, indicating a positive growth prospect for the automotive sector in the country.

The worldwide market for Driver Assistance Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, .

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Continental Ag

Delphi Automotive PLC

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Autoliv Inc

Denso Corporation

Valeo

Magna International

Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

Ficosa International S.A.

Mobileye NV

Mando Corp.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Tass international

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System

Park Assist

Blind Spot Detection

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Driver Assistance Systems Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Driver Assistance Systems Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Driver Assistance Systems by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Driver Assistance Systems by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Driver Assistance Systems by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Driver Assistance Systems by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Driver Assistance Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Driver Assistance Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Driver Assistance Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Driver Assistance Systems Market Forecast (2018-2023)

