Attractive Market Opportunities in the Medically Supervised Weight Loss Services Market by 2027

Medically supervised weight loss services are programs offering the treatment in clinical settings under the licensed healthcare personnel including the doctor, physician, nurse, and dietitians. Medically supervised weight loss services usually provide guidance in terms of physical therapy and regulated dietary plans, and sometimes, includes behavioral therapy. In addition, the pricing of medically supervised weight loss services fluctuates based on the services offered. Medically supervised weight loss services are reimbursed in developed economies, in the cases of medical conditions such as cardiovascular disorder, hypertension, and diabetes. Medically supervised weight loss services also include drugs or medication intended for weight loss. Medically supervised weight loss services are advantageous as it is recommended by a medical physician that losing more weight preceding to surgery can considerably reduce the efficiency and timing of the surgery. In medically supervised weight loss services includes the monitoring of blood pressure, heart rate, blood sugar level, medication level, and activity level.

Medically Supervised Weight Loss Services Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of global medically supervised weight loss services market is generally driven by increasing prevalence of obesity on the global level. For instance, according to the estimates of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 36.5% are suffering from obesity in U.S. alone during a time interval from 2011-2014. In addition, other factors increasing prevalence and incidence of the cardiovascular disorder, diabetes, and hypertension coupled with obesity and overweight are gardening the growth of global medically supervised weight loss services market. However, the factors such as high cost of the programs or services and lack of awareness are major obstacles to the market growth of medically supervised weight loss services.

Medically Supervised Weight Loss Services Market: Segmentation

The global medically supervised weight loss services market can be segmented on the basis of end-user and region.

On the basis of end-user global medically supervised weight loss services market can be segmented as:

Hospital

Clinics

Home Care Settings

On the basis of region global medically supervised weight loss services market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Medically Supervised Weight Loss Services Market: Overview

Medically supervised weight loss services are newly introduced programs based on the advancement in medical tools and facilities for monitoring of medical condition offering exact plans for weight reduction. With the increasing penetration of websites and online services, the market for medically supervised weight loss services is anticipated to show tremendous in the near future.

Medically Supervised Weight Loss Services Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, medically supervised weight loss services market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of medically supervised weight loss services in the global market, followed by Western Europe, owing to the presence of sophisticated clinical infrastructure. In addition, increasing prevalence of favorable reimbursement policies and rising prevalence of obesity are impelling the market growth of medically supervised weight loss services. The market in Asia- Pacific region and Japan alone is anticipated to grow at a higher rate owing to the increasing development in the healthcare sector and presence of large population base. However, the market in regions such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa are estimated to show a steady growth over the forecast period. These regions are anticipated to show lucrative opportunities owing to the absence of any players of medically supervised weight loss services.

Medically Supervised Weight Loss Services Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global medically supervised weight loss services market are Duke Diet & Fitness Center, Cooper Clinic, Center for Lifestyle Medicine, The Johns Hopkins Weight Management Center, Boston Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center, UCLA Medical Center, and Scripps Clinic.