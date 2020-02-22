Attractive Market Opportunities in the Industrial Marking Equipment Market by 2026

The Industrial Marking Equipment basically aids in labelling, identification and tracking of products in terms of identification no., product particulars, product dimensions, technical specifications, date and time of manufacturing, quantity, value, operating and handling instructions and supplier/country of origin details. The industrial marking equipment has been mainly employed in production and manufacturing assembly lines where principal components as well as the finished goods are marked. This process is crucial during inventory management and logistics, especially in export of goods for domestic and overseas markets during scrutiny via excise and custom duty officials.

Industrial marking equipment market has evolved over a century beginning with primitive techniques such as engraving & embossing, which were done manually and has subsequently upgraded to computer programmed autonomous marking equipment having marking capability with or without contact to the subject material. The scope of subject materials has also increased from metal and wood to other types, for e.g., plastic, ceramics, fiberglass, etc.

Industrial Marking Equipment Market: Market Dynamics and Trends

The industrial marking equipment market generally has been thriving on the growth and investment of the target end use industries since it acts as a capital equipment having a low consumption frequency. With the advent of consumption and trade of consumer and industrial goods, the end use industries such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, etc. have been the acting as the market drivers for industrial marking and hence its associated equipment. However, in the regions such as Europe and Latin America, limited demand from end use industry can act as a restraint for the market expansion.

Contactless, reduced lead time and high volume based marking with zero to minimum error devices have been engineered by equipment manufacturers recently. These are the current trends in the industrial marking equipment market. Various marking technologies such as robotic laser marking, CNC marking tools, etc. have been launched by OEMs for addressing a wide range of product and end use industry marking requirements. Product portfolio and scope of end use application have thus become the key differentiators in terms of market establishment for the OEMs. Inkjet systems are being used as a popular medium of marking.

Industrial Marking Equipment Market: Segmentation

The industrial marking equipment market can be segmented on the basis of product type such as Jet Stamps, Laser Marker Systems, Jet Shots/Markers, Inkjet Printers, Coders and Labelers. In terms of assembly, the market can be segmented into Portable Machines, Bench Top Machines, Laser Machines and others. The end use industry for industrial marking equipment can be segmented according to: Defense and Aerospace, Automotive, Metal Working Industry, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy including Oil & Gas, Medical and Surgical, Construction and Heavy Equipment and others.

Industrial Marking Equipment Market: Regional Analysis and Outlook

The OEMs related to industrial marking equipment market are mainly based in North America (U.S.) and Europe (Western & Eastern regions) owing to the end use industry development and their subsequent demand generated over a prolonged period of time. The developing countries particularly in Asia Pacific are expected to drive the growth of industrial equipment and therefore the market would find its share in regions having a healthy manufacturing industry scenario during the forecast period. Automotive, Construction along with Semiconductors and Electronics are poised to be the key markets for industrial marking equipment in countries such as China, India and Mexico, while the Defense and Aerospace industry is expected to drive the industrial marking equipment in the U.S. and Western Europe regions. On the other hand, Energy sector in the U.S. and Middle East are expected to drive the market as well. With the ongoing process of manufacturing and trade of goods, related exports and logistics, the industrial marking equipment market is expected to witness a decent growth rate during the forecast period.

Industrial Marking Equipment Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the global industrial marking equipment market are: Ernst Reiner GmbH & Co. KG, Pryor Marking Technology, Foxjet, SIC Marking Group, Propen with other mid-small scale OEMs and regional enterprises.