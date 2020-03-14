Attractive Market Opportunities in the Dry Washer Market by 2027

Dry Washer Market: Introduction

A dry washer is a general mining tool specially used for gold mining and is most popular in dry and deserted areas. The A washer has no need for water in its principle working operations. It utilizes air, vibration and static electricity to separate gold from waste gravel effectively. The vibration forces the material to move through the sluice box in a similar manner to water. This method is most effective when coupled with a proper balance of air separation and vibration. The southern hemispheric regions where water is scarce, expensive or not easily available, such as arid and deserted areas have significant demand for dry washers. The increasing global concern towards scarcity of water is leading to a rise in the preference and demand for mining equipment, such as dry washers. Therefore, the market for dry washers is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period across the globe.

Dry Washer Market: Dynamics

Increasing global concerns towards water scarcity, coupled with the growing human population, are expected to be the key factors driving the growth of the dry washer market across the globe. The growing mining industry is also expected to contribute to the demand for dry washers during the forecast period. Increased opportunity of gold mining in water scarce and deserted regions is expected to add significantly to the growth of the dry washer market in the coming years. The rise in disposable income, especially among the growing middle class urban population, is expected to surge the demand for precious metals, such as gold, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for dry washers during the forecast period.

The low efficiency of dry washers as compared to that of conventional washers is one of the key restraining factors for manufacturers in the dry washer market. Manufacturers are focused on developing effective solutions in order to match the overall efficiency of dry washers with that of conventional water washers.

Dry Washer Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type of operation, the global dry washer market can be segmented as:

Hand operated

Lightweight engine

Air-fan assemblies

Dry Washer Market: Regional Outlook

Scarcity of water in Latin America makes it a prominent region for the dry washer market. Several million dollars of gold has been produced in New Mexico through the dry washing method during the last century. Major demand for gold ornaments and products in countries, such as India is expected to propel the demand for dry washers during the forecast period. Some countries of Asia Pacific suffer from significant scarcity of water, due to which conventional gold washers are not the preferred option, hence the demand for dry washers is significantly higher in the region. Russia, being one of the largest gold producer, around the world, is expected to create significant opportunities for players in the dry washer market during the forecast period. South Africa contributes significantly to the global mining industry and stands for one of the largest gold resources. Extreme aridity in southern hemispheric regions, such as Middle East and Africa, is expected to propel the demand for dry washers in the region during the forecast period. The United States accounts for around a 6.7% share in gold production across the globe. Increasing water crisis in the North America region is anticipated to drive the demand for dry washers in the coming years.

Dry Washer Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global dry washer market include: