Attractive Market Opportunities in the Automotive Connected Aircraft Market by 2026

In airline industry, customers across the globe are demanding for high speed internet access during their travel. In order to meet rising demand from passengers, the operators around the world are implementing broadband and satellite based connectivity solutions to their airplanes. Currently, concept of connected aircraft has gone far beyond from just a provision of internet access over 30,000 feet to travellers. Connected aircrafts has ability to send and receive the real time data from ground based operating systems, that provides the critical information related to avionic system in real time. In order to facilitate the real time data capturing, Airplanes are used as node in the sky to capture the hundreds of gigabytes of data from take-off to landing that helps to improve safety and efficiency of flight.

Connected Aircraft Market: Drivers and Restraint

In addition to inflight connectivity, airline industry also has the need of real time weather data gathering systems to ensure flight safety from changing weather conditions. Growth in demand for internet connectivity by passengers, need for real time communication system with ground based operations & maintenance team and growth in demand for real time data gathering system in order to improve safety and efficiency of aeroplane are the major drivers for connected aircraft market.

Major operators across the globe are using relatively slow VHF connections and data is being stored in broader ecosystem. Replacement of traditional data connections and data optimisation, are the major challenges for connected aircraft market.

Connected Aircraft market: Segmentation

Connected aircraft market is categorised on the basis of components and connectivity technologies.

On the basis of components, connected aircraft market can be segmented in to Aircraft communication & reporting system (ACRS), aircraft condition monitoring system (ACMS) and electronic fleet bag. Aircraft communication and reporting system is used to communicate with ground based operations team in real time. ACRS is consists of antennas, wireless access points, modems and on-board server. Aircraft condition monitoring system (ACMS) is used to monitor the health of equipment and devices on plane.

On the basis of connectivity technologies, connected aircraft market is classified into L band, Ka- Band and Ku-Band. Ka-Band applications are specifically operates in the frequency range of 26.5 to 40 GHz electromagnetic spectrum, whereas Ku-Band applications uses the 12 to 18 GHz range of electromagnetic spectrum. Size of the antenna used for Ka-Band services is smaller than that of Ku-Band services.

Segmentation on basis of regions:

Connected Aircraft Market is sub-segmented into 7 key regions- North America, Latin America, East Europe, West Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Connected Aircraft Market: Region wise outlook

Currently, North America is the largest region in overall connected aircraft market. US is the largest market followed by Canada, as there is growth in demand for inflight internet by air passengers across the region.

Middle East and Africa was the fastest growing market in 2015, due to huge investment by key players in business airlines in the region.

China and Germany were the leading connected aircraft markets of Asia pacific and Europe region respectively.

Connected Aircraft Market: Key Players

Honeywell International, Inc (US), Inmarsat plc (UK), Iridium Communications Inc (US), Intelsat, S.A (Luxemburg), Eutelsat S.A.(France), Gogo Inc (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Kontron AG (Germany), Rockwell Collins, Inc.(US), Zodiac Aerospace (France), Thales Group (France).