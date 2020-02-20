Attractive Market Opportunities in the Arthroscopy Devices Market by 2025

Surgeons use arthroscopy as a means of seeing inside joints. During an arthroscopic surgery a small device is implanted into a joint through a small cut. The tiny lens and fibre optic light of the arthroscope is connected to a camera and monitor which allows the orthopaedic surgeon to observe inside the joint and perform variety of different procedures. Each year orthopaedic surgeons perform more than five million arthroscopies. Due to the continuous growth and aging of global population, there will be a steady demand for both emerging as well as established arthroscopy devices. Knee and shoulder arthroscopy remain most common arthroscopic procedures worldwide. Most large or medium size joints, such as knees and shoulders are repaired by arthroscopic approaches. Surgery that years ago was able through an open approach now can be done via an arthroscopic approach, with similar long term outcomes, low post-operative pain, and reducing hospital stays.

Global Arthroscopic Devices Market: Drivers & Restraints

The arthroscopic devices market has emerged as one of the attractive industries in the medical equipment sector. In the recent past, the orthopaedics industry has seen major private equity transactions, several mergers and innovative product launches which acts as a key driver for global arthroscopic devices market. Rise of aging population along with advancement in technology especially in medical and healthcare sector is likely to fuel arthroscopic devices market. As consumers have become more health conscious and prefer high layout for orthopaedic treatments, global arthroscopic devices market is likely to project a promising future over the forecast period. A growing geriatric population worldwide has boosted the demand for arthroscopic devices and treatment globally. Increasing use of robotics creates more potential for arthroscopic devices market.

Global Arthroscopic Devices Market: Segmentation