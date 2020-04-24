Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2024

This XploreMR (XMR) report examines the ‘Global ADHD Therapeutics Market for the period 2015-2024. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to opportunities in the Global ADHD Therapeutics Market.

ADHD is a neurobehavioral disorder among children with symptoms of hyperactivity, inattention, and impulsivity. ADHD is a sustained pattern of inattention and/or impulsivity/hyperactivity, which hampers proper functioning of a child’s brain and development. ADHD begins during childhood, and thus is termed neurodevelopmental disorder even if it is undiagnosed until adulthood. When the degree of inattention and hyperactivity in a child is inconsistent with the child’s current developmental level, the child is classified as an ADHD patient.

Rising in the prevalence of ADHD disorder, availability of multiple treatment options and ADHD drugs specific to age groups, is expected to bolster growth of the ADHD therapeutics market in the near future. Also, increasing awareness regarding ADHD, shift from ICD-10 to DSM-IV and product innovation is expected to drive growth of ADHD therapeutics market during the forecast period.

This report covers the global ADHD therapeutics market performance in terms of revenue contribution from various segments. This section also includes XMR analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities, which are influencing growth of the global ADHD therapeutics market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The ADHD therapeutics market report begins with an overview of the ADHD and why are the patients worldwide adopting the medication. This section also underlines factors influencing growth of the ADHD therapeutics market along with detailing of the key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunity and regulations. Impact analysis of key regional growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model along with key region-specific trends is included in report to better equip clients with information and hidden insights. At the end of the report, XMR has provided key strategic recommendation for both existing and new players in the market to emerge sustainably profitable.

The global ADHD therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of drug type into stimulants (Amphetamine, Methylphenidate, Dextroamphetamine, Dexmethylphenidate, and Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate) and non-stimulants (Atomoxetine, Bupropion, Guanfacine and Clonidine). Based on age group, the market has been segmented into pediatric and adolescent and adults. Based on distribution channel, the market has been segmented into specialty clinics, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and e-Commerce. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment and sub-segment in terms of market size, Y-o-Y growth rate, absolute $ opportunity, market attractive index, and BPS analysis. In terms of drugs type, stimulants are expected to emerge as the drugs of choice, both among physicians and patients worldwide. Amphetamine is also expected to gain popularity over the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the growth trends of the global ADHD therapeutics market by region. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the ADHD therapeutics market. The study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the ADHD therapeutics market worldwide, as well as analysis of the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA. North America region is expected to emerge dominant and remain the most attractive market over the forecast period.

The above sections – by drug type, by age group, by distribution channel and by region – evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the ADHD therapeutics market for the period 2015 –2024. We have considered 2015 as the base year and provided data for the forecast period.

Detailed company profiles include company-specific long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the ADHD therapeutics market. Key competitors covered in terms of manufacturers include Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Shire PLC, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Impax Laboratories, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, UCB S.A., and Purdue Parma L.P.

In the final section of the report, ADHD Therapeutics ‘Strategic Recommendation’ is included to provide insights for companies to strengthen footprint and position themselves in the global ADHD therapeutics market.