Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Share by Application & Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025

Global Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Atrial Fibrillation Devices Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The global Atrial Fibrillation Devices market is valued at 2410 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 4660 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Atrial Fibrillation Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the Atrial Fibrillation Devices market. Atrial fibrillation (also called AFib or AF) is a quivering or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. Atrial Fibrillation Devices are the devices used for atrial fibrillation therapy, including access, diagnostic, visualization and ablation products to assist physicians in diagnosing and treating various irregular heart rhythms.

About 4.4% people out of diagnosed atrial fibrillation population are treated using ablation technology in the U.S., Europe, and Japan combined. The atrial fibrillation population treated with ablation is expected to grow with a double digit rate in these regions. The increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation and advancement in the ablation technologies drive the use of ablation products in the treatment of atrial fibrillation.

This market is segmented, on the basis of surgical procedures, into catheter ablation and surgical ablation. Catheter ablation procedures hold the maximum share in this market and are expected to grow with the highest CAGR during forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The geographical segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the largest share in this market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to the presence of a large patient population, growing medical tourism, and high focus of global market players on emerging Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Jude Medical

Boston Scientific

Biosense Webster

Medtronic

Japan Lifeline

AtriCure

Biotronik

Philips

Synaptic Medical

Osypka AG

MicroPort Scientific

CardioFocus

Lepu Medical

APT Med

TZ Medical

Market size by Product – Catheter Ablation Maze Surgery

Market size by End User/Applications – Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Atrial Fibrillation Devices capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Atrial Fibrillation Devices manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Atrial Fibrillation Devices Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Atrial Fibrillation Devices Production

2.2 Atrial Fibrillation Devices Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Atrial Fibrillation Devices Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Atrial Fibrillation Devices Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Atrial Fibrillation Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Atrial Fibrillation Devices Production by Regions

4.1 Global Atrial Fibrillation Devices Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Atrial Fibrillation Devices Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Atrial Fibrillation Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 Atrial Fibrillation Devices Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Atrial Fibrillation Devices Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Atrial Fibrillation Devices Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Atrial Fibrillation Devices Revenue by Type

6.3 Atrial Fibrillation Devices Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Atrial Fibrillation Devices Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Atrial Fibrillation Devices

8.1.4 Atrial Fibrillation Devices Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Atrial Fibrillation Devices Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Atrial Fibrillation Devices Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Atrial Fibrillation Devices Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Atrial Fibrillation Devices Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Atrial Fibrillation Devices Upstream Market

11.2 Atrial Fibrillation Devices Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Atrial Fibrillation Devices Distributors

11.5 Atrial Fibrillation Devices Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Atrial Fibrillation Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

