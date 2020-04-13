Atomic Layer Deposition Market to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025 with CAGR of 12.04%

Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025

Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market valued approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.04% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing need for miniaturized components and Nano-technology, advancement in electronic sectors, increasing concern for global warming and emergence of new technologies like dye-sensitized solar cells, are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market. Atomic layer deposition is a technique of semiconductors fabrication and nanomaterial synthesis. It is one of the most efficient technique of conformal films manufacture. It is used for chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, sputtering and epitaxy equipment.

The regional analysis of Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Film

§ Precursor

§ Material

§ Others

By Product Type:

Aluminium oxide ALD

§ Catalytic ALD

§ Metal ALD

§ Plasma Enhanced ALD

§ Other Products

By Application:

Batteries

§ Solar Panel and Devices

§ Fuel Cell

§ Sensors

§ Integrated Circuit Application

§ Optical Devices

§ Thermoelectric Material

§ Medical Devices

§ Others

By Application:

Semiconductors & Electronics

§ Chemical

§ Energy

§ Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Adeka Corporation, Aixtron SE, Applied Materials, Inc., ASM International NV, Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Denton Vacuum, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Beneq Oy, Veeco Instruments and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

