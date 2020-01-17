Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market Is Foreseen To Develop At Tremendous CAGR Over 2019-2025 by Key Players – Adeka Corporation, Aixtron SE, Applied Materials, Inc., ASM International NV, Lam Research Corporation

Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025.

Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market valued approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.04% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing need for miniaturized components and Nano-technology, advancement in electronic sectors, increasing concern for global warming and emergence of new technologies like dye-sensitized solar cells, are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market. Atomic layer deposition is a technique of semiconductors fabrication and nanomaterial synthesis. It is one of the most efficient technique of conformal films manufacture. It is used for chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, sputtering and epitaxy equipment.

The Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: – Adeka Corporation, Aixtron SE, Applied Materials, Inc., ASM International NV, Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Denton Vacuum, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Beneq Oy

Report Description:-

The regional analysis of Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Product Type:

§ Aluminium oxide ALD

§ Catalytic ALD

§ Metal ALD

§ Plasma Enhanced ALD

§ Other Products

By Application:

§ Semiconductors & Electronics

§ Chemical

§ Energy

§ Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)- Market Size

2.2 Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)- Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)- Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)- Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)- Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)- Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)- Sales by Product

4.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)- Revenue by Product

4.3 Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)- Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)- Breakdown Data by End User

Target Audience of the Global Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Market in Market Study:



§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

