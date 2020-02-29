ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Market: Top Key Market Trends 2019-2025

Analytical Research Cognizance: Statistical Analysis for “ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Market” capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

This report studies the global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) market status and forecast, categorizes the global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Computer-controlled terminal located on the premises of financial institutions or elsewhere, though which customers may make deposits, withdrawals or other transactions as they would through a bank teller. Other terms sometimes used to describe such terminals are customer-bank communications terminal (CBCT) and remote service unit (RSU). Groups of banks sometimes share ATMs. Sometimes called Automated Banking Machines.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global and Chinese total market of the ATM industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates 2017-2022 market development trends of the ATM industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of the ATM Industry before evaluating its feasibility

The global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) market is valued at 13700 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 26400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2018-2025.

The major players covered in this report

GRG Banking

Nautilus Hyosung

Euronet Worldwide

NCR

Diebold

…

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific..etc

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

On site

Off site

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Withdrawals

Transfers

Deposits

Some Points from TOC:

Chapter One: ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of ATM (Automated Teller Machine)

1.2 Classification of ATM (Automated Teller Machine) by Product Category

1.2.1 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 On site

1.2.4 Off site

1.3 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.1 Withdrawals

1.3.2 Transfers

1.3.3 Deposits

1.4 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of ATM (Automated Teller Machine) (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

Chapter Two: Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.2.2 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.4 Global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) (Volume) by Application

