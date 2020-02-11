Athletic Footwear Market 2019, by New Balance, Inc., Adidas group, Converse, Nike, Inc., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Puma SE, FILA Korea Ltd., Skechers, K-Swiss

Global Athletic Footwear Market valued approximately USD 82 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.45% over the forecast period 2017-2025. An athletic shoe is a name for a shoe designed for sporting and physical activities. Originally used mainly during sports, today they are worn as casual footwear also. The major factors expected to drive the market are growing recognition for healthy lifestyle, escalating disposable income, rising involvement in fitness & sports activities, increasing needs for innovative & comfortable footwear, increasing global population and the rising e-commerce retail market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Product:

Sports Shoes

Basketball

Tennis

Soccer

Others

Walking Shoes

Running Shoes

Backpacking & Hiking Shoes

Distribution Channel

Shoes Store

Sports & Athletic Goods Store

Specialty Apparel Store

Online Store

Others

End-Use:

Men

Women

Kids

Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are:

New Balance, Inc., Adidas group, Converse, Nike, Inc., Deckers Outdoor Corp., Puma SE, FILA Korea Ltd., Skechers, K-Swiss Inc., Wolverine worldwide, and VF Corporation. Acquisitions & effective mergers, and continuous technological innovations are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches are also one of the key strategies adopted by the major players.

