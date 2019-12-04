Athletic Bags Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Athletic Bags Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Athletic Bags market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12100 million by 2024, from US$ 10760 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Athletic Bags business, shared in Chapter 3.

During the past few years, the global consumption of Athletic Bags increases by 162.77 M Units in 2018 from 128.60 M Units in 2013, with an average growth rate of more than 4.83%.

The global market for Athletic Bags is expected to reach about 13034.44 Million Dollars by 2025 from 10695.31 Million Dollars in 2018, registering a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.87% during the analysis period, 2018-2025.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Athletic Bags market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Athletic Bags value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nike, Inc.

New Balance

Adidas

VF Corporation

Under Armour

Decathlon Group

Armani

Puma SE

ANTA

ASICS

Columbia Sportswear

Li Ning

Mizuno Corporation

Kappa

Converse

Market Segment by Type, covers

Backpacks

Duffle Bags

Drawstring Bags

Tote Bags

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adults

Kids

