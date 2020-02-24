Atherectomy Devices Market Advancements in Rotational Technology and Growing Acceptance of Peripheral Intervention Devices to Aid Steady Revenue Generation

Oligopolistic Market Environment with More than 90% Revenue Share of Top Five Contenders

The atherectomy devices market is primarily dominated by the leading manufactures of the oral care industry. The advanced technology associated nature of the atherectomy devices market offers lucrative business opportunities for the market players that are planning to introduce technologically advanced atherectomy devices. Key players, such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Avinger, Inc., Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Medtronic and Philips, account for a revenue share of more than 98% of the global atherectomy devices market. Furthermore, increasing partnerships between the key players operating in the atherectomy devices market and international distributors is estimated to boost the penetration of atherectomy devices.

The increasing demand from developed regions has resulted in the concentration of the atherectomy devices in these regions. The U.S. is a major regional market and accounts for a large number of atherectomy procedures. Key players in the atherectomy devices market, such as Cardiovascular Systems Inc., have a major hold on the U.S. market. The company has a major presence in the U.S. alone, and generates approximately US$ 188.00 million worth of revenue through the sales of orbital atherectomy systems. Moreover, the company holds a monopoly in the orbital atherectomy segment. Key players in the atherectomy products market offer a large portfolio of products in developed regions. The demand in developed regions is fuelled by the growing awareness about atherectomy procedures and Peripheral Artery Diseases (PADs).

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3516

Strategic Mergers and Acquisitions in the Atherectomy Devices Market is Creating a Highly Competitive Scenario

With reference to the growth trend of the medical device market, partnerships & mergers are among the key trends witnessed in the atherectomy device market in the recent years. Large companies are entering the atherectomy devices market by strategically expanding their reach through acquisitions and mergers, which is a promising trend that has arisen as a result of the substantial demand for atherectomy. The bundling of atherectomy devices at discounted rates and supply contracts is leading to a decline in ASPs, which has hampered the growth of Drug Coated Balloon (DCB) catheters. These catheters have experienced steady cost declines in the recent years. In contrast to these market changes, another significant factor affecting the atherectomy market is the exit and entrance of co-participating companies

Avinger – a leading startup in the atherectomy devices – has entered the market with the adoption of new imaging technology-integrating Ocular Coherence Tomography (OCT) in its Pantheris product

On 2 nd September 2014, Boston Scientific acquired the Interventional business segment from BAYER to expand its peripheral interventions division

September 2014, Boston Scientific acquired the Interventional business segment from BAYER to expand its peripheral interventions division In 2015, the leading medical devices company Medtronic acquired Covidien. Prior to its acquisition, Covidien acquired the atherectomy devices company ev3 in 2010

In February, 2015, PHILIPS –– acquired VOLCANO Corporation to boost its share in the atherectomy and peripheral vascular intervention segment as well as to expand its image-guided therapy business In June 2017, Philips acquired the Spectranetics Corporation to expand its presence in the image-guided therapy business segment



Large Target Patient Pool Suffering from Arthrosclerosis, Diabetes and Obesity

There has been a noticeable rise in the number of patients suffering from arthrosclerosis, diabetes and obesity. The number of patients undergoing angioplasty, interventions and catheterisation for reducing Arterial Plaque (AP) has been on a consistent rise. Hence, the presence of a large target patient pool suffering from Peripheral Artery Diseases (PAD) and patients that require central vascular access in ICUs, outpatients, CathLabs and operation theatres is projected to present numerous growth opportunities for manufacturers in the global atherectomy devices market. Critical limb ischemia was the leading cause of amputation in the U.S. in 2016, wherein an estimated 4,300,000 people in the country had critical limb ischemia and a part of this population was also diagnosed with PAD. The increasing number of patients suffering from gangrene is also estimated to boost the need for atherectomy devices worldwide.

Increasing Usage of Drug-Coated Balloons (DCB) in Atherectomy Procedures

Growth in the volume of DAART procedures is expected to drive the unit sales of atherectomy devices over the study period. In July 2015, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) upgraded the pass-through compensation for Drug-Coated Balloons (DCBs). This is expected to drive the usage of DCBs in office-based labs and outpatient settings, and will contribute directly to growth in the volume of procedures that utilise atherectomy devices. The extensive outcomes from the one-year DEFINITIVE AR research study have established that a combination of directional atherectomy with anti-restenosis therapy (DAART) with drug-coated balloons increases patency in long lesions and lesions with severe calcifications. The availability of combination devices is not only limited to rotational atherectomy devices, but also other atherectomy devices. For instance, orbital and directional devices are also utilized during procedures that involve plaque modification stent placement.

Growing Incidence of Peripheral Artery Diseases (PADs) and Coronary Artery Diseases (CADs)

Increasing demand for vascular and coronary intervention owing to increasing cases of Peripheral Artery Diseases (PADs) and Coronary Artery Diseases (CADs) in the recent years is expected to drive the atherectomy devices market in the near future. Cases of diabetes, critical limb ischemia and cardiovascular diseases have increased in the recent past, even among younger patients. The increasing incidence of vascular diseases and disorders related to or caused by calcified peripheral and coronary artery, reduced blood flow and lower-limb amputation are estimated to fuel the demand for atherectomy devices over the forecast period and simultaneously projected to increase at a robust rate over the coming years.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3516

Competitive Landscape

The competition section of the atherectomy devices market features the profiles of the key players operating in the market based on their shares, differential strategies, product offerings, marketing approach and company dashboard. Some of the key players operating in the atherectomy devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Avinger, Inc., Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., Medtronic and Royal Philips.