At-Home Drug of Abuse Testing Market Size, Segment Analysis, Growth and Demand Forecast by 2023

Global at-home DOA testing market is projected to attain a size of $831.9 million by 2023. The market is mainly driven by the increased production and trade of illicit drugs worldwide, growing use of illicit drugs amongst teenagers, and initiatives by government organizations to reduce the level of drug abuse.

During the forecast period, the at-home DOA testing market is forecasted to witness the fastest growth in APAC, at a CAGR of 11.0%. This growth is attributed to the rising consumption of illicit drugs in the region. Also, the region is a large producer and trader of illicit drugs, including opium, heroin, amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS), and methamphetamines.

Besides, the limited availability of data on drug abuse within the region has necessitated the development and implementation of government initiatives on drug testing, which in turn, would contribute to the growth of the market in APAC in the coming years. For instance, a number of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) programs have improved data collection networks, particularly in East and Southeast Asia. However, populous countries, including India and China, in the APAC region face a significant data gap, which requires government intervention. The increasing governments’ initiatives to control drugs abuse lead the growth of the APAC at-home DOA testing market during the forecast period.

The companies operating in the at-home DOA testing industry are acquiring other firms and establishing their presence in different economies to increase their market share. Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) being a major player in the production of at-home DOA testing products acquired Alere Inc. in 2017, to increase its share in the point-of-care testing diagnostics market. The addition of this business aligns with Abbott’s strategy for the growth of company and complements the leadership positions across its other businesses, which include medical devices, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals.

Some of the other key players in the at-home DOA testing industry are UCP Biosciences Inc., Orient New Life Medical Co. Ltd., Express Diagnostics Int’l Inc., Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd., Psychemedics Corporation, Confirm BioSciences, Phamatech Inc., Home Health (U.K.) Ltd., and Quest Products Inc.

