At A CAGR Of 3.1%, UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Market Size Will Reach 5560 Million US$ By The End Of 2025

UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025)

Mobility vehicles such as utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) have grown in popularity in diverse applications, notably in sports, construction, and agriculture. Off-road vehicles in recent years have gathered steam among youths for recreational activities, offering marked fillip to demand for UTVs.

New avenues emerge from growing focus of UTV manufacturers to up the security features and engine performance, thereby increasing their reliability in diverse applications particularly in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Regulatory norms pertaining to vehicular emissions especially in developed nations play crucial role in shaping the current market outlook.

Staggering numbers of adventure clubs that promote off-road activities in developing and developed economies bode well. Clocking a modest CAGR during 2018-2025, the market will exceed valuation of US$5.56 billion by 2025.

This industry study presents the global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Polaris (US), John Deere (US), etc.

UTV, namely Utility Terrain Vehicle, is defined as a vehicle:

-Designed for operation off of the highway

-Suspended on four or more low pressure or non-pneumatic tires

-Has a steering wheel for steering control

-Have one seat to accommodate a driver and one or more passenger sitting

For industry structure analysis, the UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 80 % of the revenue market. Regionally, United States is the biggest sales value area in 2016, also the leader in the whole UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) industry.

North America occupied 72.29% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, which respectively account for around 15.34% and 5.46% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

Global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) market size will reach 5560 million US$ by 2025, from 4350 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Polaris (US)

John Deere (US)

Kawasaki (Japan)

Yamaha Motor (Japan)

Kubota (Japan)

Arctic Cat (US)

Honda (Japan)

BRP (Canada)

KYMCO (China Taiwan)

HSUN Motor (China)

CFMOTO (China)

Linhai Group (China)

UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Breakdown Data by Type

Displacement (CC): 400

Displacement (CC): 400-800

Displacement (CC): 800

UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Breakdown Data by Application

Work UTV

Sport UTV

Others

UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

