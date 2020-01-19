Asynchronous Motor Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2019-2025| ABB, Emerson, GE, TECO, Regal-Beloit, Nidec, Siemens, Tatung, Hitachi

LOS ANGELES, United States: Asynchronous motor, also called induction motor, is an AC electric motor in which the electric current in the rotor needed to produce torque is obtained by electromagnetic induction from the magnetic field of the stator winding. Asynchronous motor therefore does not require mechanical commutation, separate-excitation or self-excitation for all or part of the energy transferred from stator to rotor. Asynchronous motor’s rotor can be either wound type or squirrel-cage type.

Three-phase squirrel-cage asynchronous motors are widely used in industrial drives because they are rugged, reliable and economical. Single-phase asynchronous motors are used extensively for smaller loads, such as household appliances like fans.

Europe, USA and China are the main production base of asynchronous motor, key manufacturers: ABB, Emerson, GE, TECO, Regal-Beloit, Nidec, Siemens, Tatung, Hitachi, WEG, Bosch Rexroth, SEW-Eurodrive, Cummins, YASKAWA , Toshiba, VEM, NORD, Landert, ABM Greiffenberger, SPG, Brook Crompton, Sterling Electric, Wolong, XEMC, JLEM, Huali Group, Jiangte , WNM, Ydmotor, Dazhong are mostly located here. The production of asynchronous motor was 31991.5 K units in 2014, of which 83.41% is produced in Europe, USA, and China.

Asynchronous motor has been developed for decades, and now is widely used in many industries. Even in the current environment of global recession, asynchronous motor industry still maintains a strong growth, and will continue this status in the next few years.

Access PDF Version of this Report at: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1085668/global-asynchronous-motor-market

The global Asynchronous Motor market was 8000 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 14600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Asynchronous Motor market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Asynchronous Motor in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Single-phase asynchronous motor

Three-phase asynchronous motor

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Chemical industry

Logistics industry

Engineering and manufacturing industry

Others

Get Full Report Now at USD 3,350 @ https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/988eb6dfcf53d3e4553ead03fd8cc6ff,0,1,Global%20Asynchronous%20Motor%20Market%20Report,%20History%20and%20Forecast%202014-2025,%20Breakdown%20Data%20by%20Manufacturers,%20Key%20Regions,%20Types%20and%20Application

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.