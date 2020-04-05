Asthma Market Regional Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Future Prospects Report– P&S Intelligence

Asthma is a respiratory condition, where the airways become inflamed and narrow, which can cause a serious and incurable condition if left untreated. Breathlessness, wheezing and coughing are some of the symptoms of asthma and it can be controlled by avoiding triggers and with the help of drug therapy. Environmental triggers may vary from consumer to consumer but it can include exercise, smoke, cold air and other allergens such as pollen, dust mites, and infections. The wheezing in asthma begins when the chemicals present in the lungs overreact to the dust mites, cold air and exercise.

Many companies are focusing on contract manufacturing outsourcing and some of the major healthcare companies have entered the asthma market in recent years. Increasing awareness about the reimbursement of timely diagnosis for asthma and accessibility of healthcare utensils for the diagnosis of asthma in rural areas are some of the major drivers for the global asthma market. With rising pollution level in urban areas of developing countries, coupled with strengthening healthcare services in these countries, the global asthma market is expected to increase in the coming years.

Country wise, U.S. and China are the two major markets of asthma. Growth in urbanization and change in lifestyle in China are the major factor for the increasing asthma in the country. The incidence of asthma symptoms is higher in urban areas as compared to rural areas due to factors such as air pollution and smoking, and it has led to the quick increase in asthma patients in China.

Some of the major competitors of global asthma market are, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Merck & Co., Inc., Astrazeneca plc, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.