Asthma & COPD Therapeutics Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Executive Summary

Respiratory diseases refers to pathological condition affecting lungs and other parts of the respiratory system. Asthma and COPD are the two most common respiratory diseases. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) term is collectively used to describe chronic lung diseases that cause limitations in lung airflow. Asthma is also a chronic lung disease that inflames and narrows the airways. Treatment paradigm of Asthma and COPD therapeutics comprises of anti-inflammatory drugs such as Corticosteroids, Bronchodilator Monotherapy such as Short-acting beta2-agonist (SABAs), Long-acting beta2-agonist (LABAs)), combination drugs, etc. Choice of therapeutics depends upon severity of the disease.

Asthma and COPD are leading chronic respiratory diseases with huge economic burden in both developed and developing countries. The disease represents a lucrative market due to continuous rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing environmental pollution, government initiatives, rise in number of smokers and growing geriatric population. However, the market faces several challenges due to stringent regulatory compliance, patent expiration of blockbuster drugs and associated side-effects of various therapeutics.

The report “Global Asthma & COPD Therapeutics Market (By Type – Anti-inflammatory drugs (Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS), Bronchodilator Monotherapy (Short-acting beta2-agonist (SABAs), Long-acting beta2-agonist (LABAs)), Others; By Nation – The US, Germany, France, Japan & China)) Market Outlook 2025” provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global Asthma & COPD market with market segmentation done across major therapeutic areas such as Anti-inflammatory drugs, Bronchodilator Monotherapy and Others.

Country analysis is done across various markets in the US, Germany, France, Japan & China. Future forecasts of Asthma & COPD Therapeutics market overall and across various sub-markets has been provided in the report till 2025. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analyzed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the global asthma and COPD therapeutics market include AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., among others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global asthma and COPD therapeutics market.

Table of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Respiratory Diseases

3.1 Background

3.2 Types

3.3 Asthma

3.3.1 Overview

3.3.2 Treatment

COPD

3.4.1 Overview

3.4.2 Treatment

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Disease

4.2.2 Market Share by Segments

4.2.3 Market Share by Therapeutic Classes

Figure: Global Asthma & COPD Market Share by Therapeutic Classes (2018)

4.2.4 Market Share by Nations

5. Treatment

5.1 Anti-inflammatory drugs

5.1.1 Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS)

5.1.1.1 Overview

5.1.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Bronchodilator Monotherapy

5.2.1 Long Acting Beta Agonists (LABA)

5.2.1.1 Overview

5.2.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.2 Short Acting Beta Agonists (SABA)

5.2.2.1 Overview

5.2.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3 Others

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6. Country Analysis

6.1 The US

6.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2 Germany

6.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.3 France

6.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.4 Japan

6.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.5 China

6.5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Development

7.1.1 Connected Health Solutions

7.1.2 Higher Demand for Combination Therapies

7.1.3 Advent of Stem Cell Therapy

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

7.2.2 Environmental Pollution

7.2.3 Government Impetus

7.2.4 Rise in Number of Smokers

7.2.5 Growing Geriatric Population

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Compliance

7.3.2 Patent Expiration of Drugs

7.3.3 Side-Effects of Drugs

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Drugs Clinical Pipeline

8.2 Financial Analysis

8.3 Market Share Analysis

9. Company Profiles

9.1 AstraZeneca plc

9.2 GlaxoSmithKline plc

9.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

9.4 Novartis AG

9.5 Merck & Co., Inc.

Continuous…

