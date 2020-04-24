Asthma and COPD Drugs Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 18.7 Bn by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.1% according to forecasts

U.S. and China Asthma and COPD Drugs Market: Overview

Asthma is a disease characterized by recurrent attacks of coughing, chest-tightening, breathlessness, and wheezing as the airways narrow and swell that vary in severity and frequency. COPD is a disease of the lungs characterized by obstruction to airflow that interferes with normal breathing. According to the WHO, COPD accounted for over 3 million deaths in 2012, which is equal to 6% of all deaths globally in that year. Moreover, the WHO predicts that COPD will become the third most common cause of death globally by 2030. However, these statistics have already materialized in the U.S. and China, where COPD is currently said to be the third leading cause of mortality.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, asthma is the leading chronic disease in children in the U.S. It is also the most common reason for missed school days. Moreover, an estimated 10 people in the U.S. die from asthma each day, while 3,630 die each year. In China, the figures are worse. A large population of COPD patients goes underdiagnosed or misdiagnosed in China every year. A large proportion of these deaths are avoidable with proper treatment and care. Thus, the existence of an unmet medical need is clearly evident and is anticipated to augment the asthma and COPD drugs market.

U.S. and China Asthma and COPD Drugs Market: Scope and Methodology

This report on the asthma and COPD drugs market in the U.S. and China analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2014 and 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all the segments, considering 2015 as the base year. Market related factors such as technological developments, patent expiry, recent drug approvals, investment in clinical studies and acquisitions by leading players in the market, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Growth rates for each segment within the U.S. and China asthma and COPD drugs market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, drug development life cycle, and regulatory requirements. These factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their share in the asthma and COPD drugs market in the U.S and China.

U.S. and China Asthma and COPD Drugs Market: Segmentation

Based on drug class, the asthma and COPD drugs market in the U.S and China has been segmented into bronchodilators, anti-inflammatory drugs, monoclonal antibodies, and combination drugs. The bronchodilator class has been further segmented into short acting beta-2 agonists, long acting beta-2 agonists, and anti-cholinergic agents. The anti-inflammatory drug class has been further segmented into oral and inhaled corticosteroids, anti-leukotrienes, phosphodiesterase type 4 inhibitors, and others. The others segment includes mast cell stabilizers and other anti-inflammatory agents used in asthma and COPD control.

Based on indication, the asthma and COPD drugs market in the U.S. and China has been segmented into asthma and COPD. According to the CDC, one in 12 people in the U.S. has asthma, and the number is rising each year. Pollution in China is among the worst in the world. This is likely to worsen asthma and COPD symptoms, consequently driving the asthma and COPD market in China during the forecast period.

Geographically, the asthma and COPD market has been segmented into two countries: the U.S. and China. These countries have been further segmented by indication and drug class.

U.S. and China Asthma and COPD Drugs Market: Competitive Landscape

The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the asthma and COPD drugs market in the U.S. and China. The report also profiles major players in the market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Merck and Co., Inc.

