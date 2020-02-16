Assistive Technology (AT) Devices Market Trends in 2019- What Industry Insiders Tell Us about the Future Forecast

Global Assistive Technology (AT) Devices Market: Overview

Assistive technology (AT) devices encompass a broad range of technologies pertaining to assistive, adaptive, and rehabilitative devices. The drive for them stems from the need for improving the performance of day-to-day activities in people with disabilities. They have gained traction in the healthcare industries for largely improving the quality of life and making them more independent. In various communities world over, AT devices have been effective in reducing healthcare costs. They have attracted attention of caregivers, giving them increased relief. The global dynamics of the AT devices market is notably influenced by the prevailing regional legislations on the use of the technologies. To enhance the effectiveness of devices in community setting, information management has gathered some steam among local policymakers and health service providers. This has made the management of information and communication technology functions integral to the adoption of AT devices in community health services.

Regular updates on AT programs are constantly making room for development of new AT devices. The advent AT devices meant for people with learning disabilities is a recent case in point. Key functionalities may include offering potential alternative to the auditory modality equipped with text-to-speech capability to people who are hard of hearing. New waves of opportunity in elderly populations and disabled people emerge from advances in home automation. In home care settings, adoption of mobility assistive technology hold potential for complementing personal care. Strong regulatory thrust for mainstreaming the technologies has expanded the horizon of the AT devices market. However, the lack of broader insurance coverage for various categories of AT devices has posed as significant challenge in the rapid expansion of the market.

Assistive technology devices are products, equipment, or devices that are used to increase, improve, or maintain functional capabilities of the people with disabilities. These devices do not include surgically implanted medical devices. Assistive technology devices used by disabled people can be hardware tools, software tools, or stand-alone devices. Assistive technology devices are available in several types to address different functional capabilities of the people with different disabilities. These devices are manufactured to support vocational aids, assistive listening and environmental aids, aids for daily living, academic and learning aids, mobility aids, and others. Assistive technology devices help disable people perform everyday tasks such as cooking, dressing, and eating and provide assistance to them to make them self-dependent. Assistive technology devices help overcome impairments and secondary health conditions.

Government initiatives to offer assistance for development of national policies and programs regarding assistive devices and technologies with a focus on human resource development are likely to drive the global market for assistive technology devices during the forecast period. Advancements in health care facilities, rising number of collaborations between health care providers and insurance companies, and growing awareness regarding assistive technology devices are major factors driving the global assistive technology devices market. Furthermore, growing elderly population and rising incidence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, diabetes, and obesity are generating high demand for assistive technology devices in developed countries. High costs of devices and low awareness about assistive technology devices in low-income countries are major restraining factors for the global assistive technology devices market. According to the WHO, only 5%–15% of people that need assistive devices and technologies have access to them in several low-income and middle-income countries. Growing popularity of assistive technology devices among people has generated high demand for these devices, which provides immense growth opportunities for established as well as emerging market players.

The global assistive technology devices market can be segmented based on device type, indication, end-user, and region. In terms of device type, the global assistive technology devices market has been segmented into mobility impairment devices, visual impairment devices, hearing impairment devices, and others. The mobility impairment devices segment has been sub-segmented into wheelchairs, transfer devices, walkers, and prosthesis. The visual impairment devices segment has been sub-divided into wearable devices, screen readers, braille & braille embossers, and others. The hearing impairment devices segment has been sub-segmented into hearing aids, assistive listening devices, and amplified telephone equipment. The mobility impairment devices segment is likely to expand at the maximum rate during the forecast period, owing to rising technological advancements and increasing demand for mobility devices. In terms of indication, the global assistive technology devices market has been segregated into autism spectrum disorders, mobility impairment, cognitive disabilities, learning disabilities, communication disorders, and others. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, and home care settings.

Based on region, the global assistive technology devices market can be been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for a leading share of the global assistive technology devices market, followed by Europe. Presence of established key players, rise in the demand and popularity of mobility devices in the U.S., and increase in health care expenditure in the region are factors likely to augment the market for assistive technology devices in North America. The assistive technology devices market in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is witnessing an introductory phase. These regions are anticipated to offer considerable growth opportunities to the assistive technology devices market during the forecast period, due to penetration of these regions by key players, rising disposable incomes, and presence of large population.

Key players operating in the global assistive technology devices market are MED-EL, Medical Depot (Drive Medical), GF Health Products, William Demant Holding A/S, Invacare Corporation, Hearing Health & Technology Matters, LLC, and Sunrise Medical.

