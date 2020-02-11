Assisted Reproductive Technology Market : Drivers ,Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges

Assisted reproductive technology (ART) is the fertility treatment in which surgically eggs are removed from the women ovaries and are combined with the sperms in the laboratory, further they are returned to the ovaries or are donated to another women. Whereas, ART does not include the treatment where only sperms are handled or pills are taken to stimulate the egg production. ART can be used to avoid the fertility problems while preserving the genetic connection. The world’s first test tube baby was born in 1978 in Britain and by 2012, about 1.5 million ART cycles were performed annually worldwide. However, 76.7% ART procedures failed and 23.3% were successful which leads to live birth. Hence, generally ART recommended when other treatments have not been successful and when there is several male infertility or tubal obstruction.

Assisted reproductive technology market can be segmented as in-vitro fertilization-embryo transfer (IVF-ET), zygote intrafallopian transfer (ZIFT), gamete intrafallopian transfer (GIFT), and frozen embryo transfer (FET) by procedure. In vitro fertilization-embryo transfer is the largest market segment due to its higher success rate, reimbursement policies, and introduction of new technology in IVF. In earlier days multiple sperms were injected to increase the success rate but presently, time lapse imaging system has been accepted where clear picture of egg division are recorded and fate of embryo has been decided.

Geographically, the global ART market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and rest of the world. Europe lead the ART market followed by North America due to awareness of people to the infertility treatment, government initiatives, and various technological advancements. In addition to that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) developed the national public health action plan in June 2014 for the detection, management and prevention of infertility and thereby improving the safety and efficacy of infertility treatment. As per the data available in 2011, 588,629 cycles were reported in Europe (33 countries), 151,923 cycles from the U.S. Germany, the U.K., Spain, Russia, and Italy are the most active countries for ART In Europe. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region owing to increasing awareness, late family planning, availability of advanced fertility services, and low fertility rate.

Assisted reproductive technology market is expected to grow further due to increasing number of infertility cases, government support for infertility procedures, rising disposable income, increasing number of smokers, obese population and stress levels. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally 1.9 million obese and 600 million people were diagnosed to be overweight. Global Organization for Stress, states that six out of ten people suffer from stress at work place and the highest stress rate was found at China (86%). One in six couples globally experience some form of infertility and prevalence was found to be 9% for women aged 20 years – 44 years. It was estimated that more than 5 million babies had been born since first IVF procedure till 2014. However, birth defects risk, rising ethical issues around creation, selection, and disposables of embryo, lack of guidelines for practitioner lead to lower success rate, and expensive treatment could restrain the global assisted reproductive technology market. In May 2013, parallabs launched embryoscope, a time lapse monitoring system. Hence, development of such products is anticipated to increase the success rate of assisted reproductive technology treatment during forecast period.

Major players having presence in the global assisted reproductive technology market includes Parallabs, European Sperm Bank, Origio, Cryolab Ltd., Irvine Scientific, Microm UK Limited, and Cosmos Biomedical Limited.

