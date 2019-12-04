Assessment Services Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Assessment Services Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Assessment Services in this report refers to a kind of service that helps the company, academic, government and other institutions assess the knowledge, skills and abilities, etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Assessment Services market will register a 9.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 24290 million by 2024, from US$ 16860 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Assessment Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Assessment Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Assessment Services value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AON

Talent Plus

Korn Ferry

Psytech

Hogan Assessments

CEB

Cubiks

Aspiring Minds

Performanse

TT Success Insight

DDI

Mettl

MeritTrac

NSEIT

TeamLease

Chandler Macleod

Pearson Vue

IBM

AssessFirst

Prometric

Yardstick

PSI

Market Segment by Type, covers

Online Medium

Offline Medium

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Entrance Assessment Services

Recruitment & Promotion Assessment Services

Certification Assessment Services

The global Assessment Services market size will reach US$ 31637 million by 2025, from US$ 17232 million in 2018.

