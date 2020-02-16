Assembly Automation Systems Market Predicted to Witness Surge in The Near Future

The global assembly automation systems market is led by both mid-sized and large international vendors. Among the key players driving the assembly automation systems market include ABB Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Koops Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Kuka, RNA Automation Limited, NuTec Tooling Systems, Inc., Hanwha Group, HIRATA Corporation, ThyssenKrupp, FANUC CORPORATION, ATS Automation, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Eclipse Automation Inc., among others. These players is estimated to increase their market share by expanding their product portfolio and significant R&D in smart automation technology.

An assembly automation system is a dedicated system utilizing mechanized and automated devices for producing goods and performing various functions in an assembly line. Its basic functionality is an organized approach of assembling goods which is partly automated and partly controlled by humans. For this purpose, automated assembly system performs a series of automated operations for combining multiple components into a single unit which can be used as a final product or sub assembly. Generally, automated machinery is used to produce products in which standard components or parts are added in a definite sequence of events along what is commonly called an assembly lines. Automated assembly system forms an integral part of the process in many technical organizations, manufacturing industries, medical research, clinical companies, etc. Some of the advantages of assembly process from a conventional automation systems are in terms of labor savings, consistency of input and output, capability to handle multiple tasks so as to meet demands of a manufacturing process, better reliability and profitability through higher production rate.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48780

Increasing demand for plant automation in order to attain superior equipment efficiency, improved process accuracy and output is supporting research and development in assembly automation. Some of the unique features of assembly automation systems includes the ability to handle multiple tasks with reliability in order to meet specific manufacturing requirements. Assembly automation systems can maximize production and error detection capability using camera equipped robots for quality assessment and certification. Also, there has been growing shift in focus towards safety of the workers in industry thereby fostering the demand for safer and reliable assembly automation systems. This is further supported by development of integrated multi-functional control systems that are modular and scalable. All these factors together are estimated to drive the assembly automation systems market globally during the forecast period.

However, there are certain causes that are responsible for restraining market growth such as comparatively high initial cost of assembly automation systems, increasing complexity of industrial automation systems and lack of skilled labor. These factors are acting as a major hindrance in the growth of assembly automation systems market. While there are some significant opportunities favoring market growth such as ongoing digitalization trend, and rapid growth in electronics and semiconductors manufacturing industry.

Request For Custom Research @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=48780

The assembly automation systems market can be segmented based on physical configuration, product type, end-use, and geographically. Classification on the basis of physical configuration comprises dial-type assembly machine, carousel assembly system, in-line assembly machine, and single-station assembly machine. In terms of product type, the assembly automation systems market is bifurcated central control system, robot automation equipment, and other automation equipment. By end-use, the assembly automation systems market is divided into automotive, 3c industry and others. The global assembly automation systems market is studied for five geographic regions namely- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Among various regions, North America and Europe are predicted to hold a major share in the assembly automation systems market due to the existence of hub of automotive industries in these region. Majority of leading market leaders are present in these region which further supports supply of technologically advanced and high quality products.