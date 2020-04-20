Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease Market 2018-2028 Key Players- Apotex Corporation, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Cadila Pharnmaceuticals

The interrelationship between asthma, nasal polyposis and asprin is a classic triad and is known as aspirin exacerbated respiratory disease (AERD). Aspirin exacerbated respiratory disease affects 0.3–0.9% of the population in USA and almost 7% of asthmatic patients. Aspirin exacerbated respiratory disease management is difficult as no single method has proven to have high rates of symptom control. Reactions due to Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease include shortness of breath, wheezing and worsening of nasal and sinus problems, skin problems such as hives and itchy rashes. Almost 7% of the patients with asthma have nasal polyps, mucosal swelling and worsening of asthma in response to aspirin and other COX-1 inhibitors.

The respiratory reactions involving induced challenge due to aspirin includes upper and lower respiratory symptoms. Treatment of aspirin exacerbated respiratory disease starts with the avoidance of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and aspirin. Moreover to reduce the nasal inflammations and polyp formation caused due to aspirin exacerbated respiratory disease, intranasal steroids can be beneficial. Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease Market will increase as the goal is to tolerate the dose of aspirin without having harmful reactions.

Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease Market: Drivers and Restraints

Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease causes breathing problems Also according to center for disease and control 8.2% of the US population has asthma and up to 9% of adult asthmatics have this non-allergic hypersensitivity reaction which can further cause death if not cured. This increases the demand for treatment of Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease Market. The disease is more common in women and occurs usually between 30-40 years. However these is no gold standard treatment for the disease it can only be managed by avoiding the NSAIDs and NSAID-containing medications.

Also patients should be aware with the allergy and vigilant while consuming over the counter drugs. Aspirin desensitization therapy can also help some of the patients. However the market is expected to grow due the continuous research and development to cure the disease. Also despite of the treatment surgical removal of polyps is common which would also increase the demand for Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease. The treatment for Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease Market offers potential and holds a strong perception in future.

Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, global Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease market is divided into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe and Western Europe. North America’s Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease market is expected to be leading due to advanced patient care, medical advancements, reimbursement policies and more awareness among the population. Also as there is no treatment continuous research and development by the manufacturers is increasing the Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease market. The Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease techniques causes less morbidity and mortality compared to the alternative surgeries.

Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease Market can be segmented on Product Type, route of administration, End User and geography.

Based on Product Type, the global Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease Market is segmented as:

Glucocorticoids

Antihistamines

Aspirin desensitization

Based on route of Administration, the global Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease Market is segmented as:

Nasal

Oral

Based on distribution channel, the global Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease Market is segmented as:

Hospital pharmacy

Retail stores

Online Pharmacy

Based on Region, the global Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and China

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease Market: Key Players

Some of the major Key players identified in the global Aspirin Exacerbated Respiratory Disease Market Apotex Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Cadila Pharnmaceuticals are among others. Ifetroban completed its phase 2 clinical trial. The project is supported by Canadian Institutes of Health Research and Alberta Innovates – Health Solutions, The manufacturing companies are involved in partnerships for R&D in order to exploit maximum potential. Also, they are focusing primarily on strengthening the core skills of their product portfolio.