Asperger Syndrome Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018

Asperger syndrome is an autism spectrum disorder characterized by impaired communication skills and repetitive thoughts or behavior. Symptoms associated with the Asperger syndrome are lack of speech recognition skills, dislike for routine changes, avoidance of eye contacts, unusual facial expressions, and delayed motor development.

The treatment of the disease involves social training skills, medications, and cognitive behavioral therapy. However, the actual cause of the disease is still unknown.

AgeneBio Inc. is in the process of developing GABAA α5 positive allosteric modulator for the treatment of Asperger syndrome. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is in the process of developing GWP42006 as a cannabinoid receptor modulator for the treatment of this disease.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

