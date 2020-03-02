IT

Asian Live Stream Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.4% through the forecast period 2017-2023

Market Overview: Live streaming video refers to broadcasts in real time over the internet and it is a popular phenomenon in the global entertainment and communication industry. The innovative live streaming services have brought the customers and brands close by maintaining higher degree of transparency and thus promoting a better understanding of the customer behavior for brands. It also creates better targeting strategies for the companies. In the recent years, the market has moved from just being a provider of online broadcasting to a provider of online video platforms with wide growing user-generated content (UGC). The increasing internet penetration, video quality, faster broadcasting speeds, and rapid growth of smartphone penetrations are spurring the Asian live stream market growth. Online platforms have become a strategic business model for marketers and brands as it helps them to analyse trends in consumer behaviour and brand communication. Market Analysis: Brands are strategically prioritizing online broadcasting services as a tool to reach their target customers and for broadcasting information about their product launches, behind-the-scene footage and product demonstrations to gain traction.

 

According to Infoholic Research, Asian Live Stream Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.4% through the forecast period 2017-2023. The market is analysed by user type, deployment type, device type, use-case, and countries. Market Segmentation Analysis: The user types segment includes B2C users, B2B users and P2P users. The market is driven by improving internet speed, changing trends in the entertainment industry and demand for greater transparency between customers and brands. The major deployment types used by the customers are: Cloud, on-premises and hybrid. The wide spread of public cloud technologies implementation, B2C and B2B branding, entertainment content, corporate communications, advertising, training purposes and others are fueling live stream platforms’s operations in Asian markets. The popular devices used for live streaming in Asia are PC/Laptop and Smartphone, Tablets, smart tv and others. The growing internet penetration rates and lowered device prices are expected to enhance the necessary infrastructure required for the wide uptake of live stream technology. Countries and Vertical Analysis: The counties covered in report are China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Among these Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and China are expected to grow at a higher CAGR through the forecast period 2017-2023. The popular use case/verticals for the live stream platforms are sports, gameplay, user generated content, consents and others. Most of the global leading companies in the entertainment industry are entering Asian live sports stream market place as there are low barriers to enter.

 

P2P customers dominating the user generated content segment due to the higher interaction levels live stream offers. Benefits and Vendors The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategy, and views; and competitive landscape. Companies analysed in the report are Ustream, JStream, Wowza, Neulion, NicePeopleAtWork, and Amazon Prime and Kamcord. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “Asian Live Stream Market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

 

