Asia-Pacific Ventilator Market 2019 by Application, Industry Key Players, Trends, and Business Opportunities till 2025

Ventilator is equipment used in ICU’s to assist patient in breathing when it is not possible for the patient to breathe by themselves. Ventilators can be used on the temporarily or permanently (as in long term care). Ventilator constitute of mechanical ventilator, nasogastric tube and endotracheal tube. These ventilators are used in the hospital, rehabilitation or homecare setting. Ventilation systems provide oxygen and remove carbon dioxide from patient’s body. It is used for life support but does not treat a disease or medical conditions. The mechanical ventilation system is used for patients suffering from the chronic diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) pneumonia, brain injuries and strokes.

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

In product type, the intensive care ventilators are highly used because these ventilators can be used for adults and pediatric. These can be used in unpredictable or unstable health condition. Because of this intensive care ventilators are growing at the highest CAGR.

In type adult ventilators are growing at the highest CAGR because the number of adult patients requiring the ventilators are comparatively more than the neonates and pediatric.

In modality, non-Invasive ventilation is growing with highest CAGR rate because of complications associated with mechanical ventilation.

In Mode, Combined-Mode Ventilation is growing with highest CAGR because in combined ventilators pressure and volume of air can be controlled.

In End user, hospital segment is growing at the highest CAGR because of growing population of long-term ICU patients requiring prolonged ventilation making higher demand of ventilators in the hospitals.

Key Market Players

The key market players for Asia-Pacific ventilator market are listed below:

Air Liquide

Hamilton Medical

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

Medtronic

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Smith’s Group plc

Acutronic Medical Systems AG

Getinge AB

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Cepheid

Bunnell Incorporated

Leistung Equipamentos LTDA

Penlon Limited

ResMed

Vyaire

Zoll Medical

MAGNAMED

HEYER Medical AG

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc

GE Healthcare.

Market Segmentation

By Product type (Intensive Care, Portable, Neonatal), Modality (Non-Invasive Ventilation, Invasive Ventilation), Type (Adult, Pediatric, Neonatal), Mode (Combined-Mode, Volume-Mode, Pressure-Mode, Other), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Centers, Speciality Clinics, Rehabilitation centers, Long Term Care Centres, Homecare Settings), Country (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia Pacific) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Asia-Pacific ventilator market is segmented into five notable segments which are product type, modality, type, mode and end user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into intensive care ventilators, portable ventilators and neonatal ventilators. Intensive care ventilators are sub-segmented into high-end ICU ventilators, basic ICU ventilators and mid-end ICU ventilators.

On the basis of modality, the market is segmented into non-invasive ventilation and invasive ventilation. Non-invasive ventilation is sub-segmented into volume-cycled ventilators, pressure-cycled ventilators, continuous positive airway pressure ventilators, bi-level positive airway pressure ventilators, flow-cycled ventilators and time-cycled ventilators.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into adult ventilators, neonatal ventilators and paediatric ventilators.

On the basis of mode, the market is segmented into combined-mode ventilation, volume-mode ventilation, pressure-mode ventilation and other.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, specialty clinics, long term care centers, rehabilitation centers and homecare settings.

