“Asia-Pacific Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Outlook to 2022”, provides key market data on the Asia-Pacific Nuclear Imaging Equipment market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, volume (in units) and and average prices (USD) within market segments – Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems, Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography (PET/CT) Systems, Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography/Computed Tomography (SPECT /CT) Systems and Positron Emission Tomography/Magnetic Resonance Imaging (PET/MRI) Systems.

The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market segements, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants. Based on the availability of data for the particular market and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is available in the report.

Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.

Scope

– Market size and company share data for Nuclear Imaging Equipment market segments – Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems, Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography (PET/CT) Systems, Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography/Computed Tomography (SPECT /CT) Systems and Positron Emission Tomography/Magnetic Resonance Imaging (PET/MRI) Systems.

– Annualized market revenues (USD million) and volume (units) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2008 to 2015 and forecast to 2022.

– 2015 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market segements.

– Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Asia-Pacific Nuclear Imaging Equipment market.

– Key players covered include Siemens Limited, GE Healthcare Limited, Philips Healthcare and Others.

