Asia Pacific Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market Industrial Chain Analysis and Segmentation 2015-2025

Manufacturing execution system (MES), as the name suggests, it’s a computerized system, which can be implemented in the manufacturing process, to increase manufacturing efficiency and accuracy. It manages and monitors work in process on a factory floor. The goals of MES are to make the manufacturing process more efficient and improve productivity by reducing the cycle time. MES has replaced manual operations into paperless operations for faster transfer of information and improve the process of decision making. The two basic factors that necessitate the use of MES is total quality in production and help in the decision making process. Key benefits of MES include reduced work in process inventory, support for stock keeping unit, labour tracking and ability to review efficiency by work centers, operators and equipment. Manufacturers can benefit from the integration of MES with product lifecycle management (PLM), supply chain management (SCM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) to transform the manufacturing processes in terms of control and synchronization.

Based on the applications, MES can be segmented into two segments as discrete manufacturing industries and process manufacturing industries. The various process manufacturing industries include chemical, oil and gas, pulp and paper, food and beverages, waste water management etc.On the other hand various discrete manufacturing industries include automotive, healthcare, aerospace and defense. MES has been nowadays accepted across various segments.

The process industries have made use of MES to a very large extent and seems to be matured unless more advancement in technology takes place. There is a lot of scope and potential for MES in discrete manufacturing industries. On the basis of functions, MES market is segmented as scheduling, resource allocation & dispatch, product tracking &status, performance analysis, labour management, overall equipment effectiveness and inventory management.

The global MES market is expected to grow two fold from 2014 to 2020, at a CAGR of 10-12%.The global market is expected to grow significantly, as manufacturers are looking to manage complex processes and products more efficiently.Europe and North America are the largest contributors in the global MES market, capturing almost equal amount of share. APAC on the other hand is expected to register higher growth as it is attracting investors to manufacture.

APAC is transforming into a manufacturing hub. All the major players of the market are focusing on the APAC region, due to rapid growth expected in the industrial and infrastructural sector. In order to cater the growing demand from Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the MES manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing plants to this region, to attract more consumers and gain a competitive advantage. With foreign direct investment increasing in this region manufacturing execution system is expected to witness potential growth in the region.

Key players in MES industry are Invensys operations management, Honeywell Processes Solutions, and ABB, which account for major portion of the market. Companies are getting into alliances & acquisitions to expand their business operations and increase their investment through foreign direct investment, which are expected to boost the growth of MES market.

Product life cycle tractability, improve warranty repair efficiency and reduction in labour cost are major drivers for MES market. Growth in the manufacturing industries along with government policies to increase the foreign direct investment for emerging nations such as India are expected to accelerate the growth of manufacturing execution system market and provide a promising future in this industry.