Asia Pacific is the prominent region of the Ultra-high-performance Concrete Market

Ultra-high-performance concrete is defined as concrete with compressive strength greater than 150 MPa. It is an optimized gradation of granular constituents with water-to-binder ratio of less than 0.25. It contains high percentage of fiber reinforcement. Ultra-high-performance concrete is preferably used in several concrete coatings, due to its lower price than other conventional concrete coatings.

Ultra-high-performance concrete typically does not contain large amounts of aggregates and hence, it can be applied as a thin layer over concrete. Ultra-high-performance concrete possesses improved mechanical properties and higher durability compared to conventional concrete. It can prevent freeze, sulfate attack, alkali silica reaction, corrosion, and, possibly, hairline cracking. It is applied as a thin-bonded overlay for concrete bridge decks and pavements.

Global Ultra-high-performance Concrete Market: Developments and Trends

The global ultra-high performance concrete market is a very dynamic market, and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The global ultra-high performance concrete market is driven by the increasing demand for durable, and high strength concrete in applications such as seismic structures, piers, and marine anchors. Ultra-high performance concrete is extensively used for both structural and non-structural precast components, which is further driving the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Ultra-high performance concrete is widely used to improve the sustainability of buildings and other infrastructure components owing to its versatile properties such as high strength, energy capacity, and durability as compared to other conventional concrete products. The properties exhibited by Ultra-high performance concrete make it ideal for use in panels and components as they have to perform under shock, explosive conditions, and impact loads. Furthermore, the growth of this market might be hampered due to factors such as the high cost associated with the establishment of manufacturing facilities.

The global ultra-high-performance concrete market can be segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the market can be classified into slurry-infiltrated fibrous concrete, reactive powder concrete, compact reinforced concrete, and others. Among these, the reactive powder concrete segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2017. Reactive powder concrete helps in building strong, durable, and eco-friendly building structures. As compared to other types of concrete, reactive powder concrete possesses higher strength, which makes it suitable to use as a substitute for high-strength materials such as steel. It also possesses the property of waterproofing.

Based on application, the ultra-high-performance concrete market can be classified into road & bridge construction, building construction, military construction, anti-detonating construction, and others. The road & bridge construction segment is expected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global ultra-high-performance concrete market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the prominent region of the global market. The region is expected to continue to dominate the global ultra-high-performance concrete market during the forecast period, owing to rapid developments in the construction industry in economies such as India, China, Japan, and Indonesia. Growing population in the region along with increasing construction activities is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific in the near future. Asia Pacific is likely to be followed by North America and Europe.

The North America market is also expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. The construction industry in the region has emerged as a substantial consumer of ultra-high-performance concrete, owing to its inherent benefits and wide applicability. The U.S. is anticipated to account for a leading share of the market in North America during the forecast period. Canada was the first country to construct a pedestrian bridge made of ultra-high-performance concrete. Several other countries such as Australia, Austria, Croatia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Slovenia, South Korea, and Switzerland are also using ultra-high-performance concrete for construction of bridges.

Global Ultra-high-performance Concrete Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global ultra-high-performance concrete market are Lafarge S.A., Sika AG, RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Densit, ceEntek Pte Ltd., Elementbau Osthessen GmbH & Co., ELO KG, TAKTL, and Gulf Precast Concrete Co. L.L.C.