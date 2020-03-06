Asia Pacific is expected to be the most attractive region for the Tungsten Hexafluoride Market

Tungsten hexafluoride is a corrosive, toxic, colorless gas which is approximately 11 times heavier than air. The gas is produced by the exothermic reaction between tungsten powder and fluorine gas. Tungsten hexafluoride acts as a precursor for tungsten nitride and tungsten silicide thin films. Tungsten hexafluoride is used to form metal connections between components and layers, so the resulting device exhibits desired electrical characteristics. Tungsten hexafluoride gas is extensively employed in the production of semiconductor chips. The gas is commonly used to manufacture semiconductor circuits and circuit boards using the of chemical vapor deposition process. Tungsten hexafluoride is also used to deposit films of tungsten on ceramics or metal products such as bearings. Demand for tungsten hexafluoride is projected to remain high during the forecast period due to its relatively high chemical and thermal stability.

Global Tungsten Hexafluoride Market: Trends & Demands

Demand for tungsten hexafluoride is likely be high from various industries such as entertainment, telecommunications, transportation, and health care. Increasing demand for smartphones, digital televisions, tablets, computers, electro-medical devices and network hardware is projected to propel the demand for semiconductors by 2026. High demand for semiconductors is likely to drive the global tungsten hexafluoride market. Tungsten hexafluoride is primarily employed in the manufacture of electronic devices. Electrical & electronics companies use tungsten hexafluoride as a source of metal in their manufacturing processes for connecting the aluminum in the layers within semiconductor devices. Based on the end-user industry, the global tungsten hexafluoride market can be classified into telecommunications, health care, consumer goods, transportation, power and others, which includes defense and entertainment.

Global Tungsten Hexafluoride Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global tungsten hexafluoride market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The semiconductor industry in the U.S. has been the leading provider of semiconductors to the world. North America is projected to constitute a substantial share of the global tungsten hexafluoride market during the forecast period due to strong growth of the semiconductors industry in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the most attractive region for the tungsten hexafluoride market. The tungsten hexafluoride market in the region is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. China’s leading position in the various end-user industries including consumer electronics, aerospace, and automotive is likely to propel demand for tungsten hexafluoride in the near future. Demand for electronic devices such as tablets, smartphones, wearable devices, and other connected consumer electronics is rising in India. According to a study conducted by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY), in India, more than 2,000 chips are being designed every year. The Government of India emphasizes on improving the electronics system design manufacturing (ESDM) ecosystem in India. The country is expected to observe vast growth trends in Internet of Things (IoT), i.e. the next generation of interconnected devices by 2026, thus propelling the intelligent computing industry. These trends are expected to fuel the semiconductors industry in Asia Pacific. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the tungsten hexafluoride market in Asia Pacific during forecast period.

Global Tungsten Hexafluoride Market: Key Players

Key manufacturers in global tungsten hexafluoride market include Air Liquide S.A, The Linde Group, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, The 718th research institute of CSIC, Guangdong Huate Gas Co., Ltd, Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co., Ltd., and SK Materials.