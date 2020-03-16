Asia-Pacific Integrated Operating Room Systems Market Showing Growth of 12.20% During the Forecast Period Till 2023 – An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

An operating room integration system simplifies various operating room protocols by consolidating data and controls in a central command station. This enables the surgical staff to perform a majority of their tasks efficiently, without the need to move around the operating room.

Factors such as increasing number of surgeries, favorable reimbursement policies, and benefits of minimum congestion and streamlined flow of information are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost of surgeries and hospitalization, followed by associated risks, hamper market growth.

The Asia-Pacific integrated operating room systems market has been segmented on the basis of device, surgical application, type, and region. On the basis of device, the market has been divided into operating table types, operating room lights, intraoperative diagnostic devices, and operating room communication systems.

On the basis of surgical application, the Asia-Pacific integrated operating room systems market has been segmented into therapeutics application and diagnostics imaging application.

On the basis of type, the Asia-Pacific integrated operating room systems market has been segmented into operating room and procedure scheduling system, recording and documentation system, instrument tracking system, audio and video management system, operating room inventory management system, and anesthesia information management.

The Asia-Pacific integrated operating room systems market accounted for USD 145.4 million in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.20% during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Asia-Pacific integrated operating room systems market are Stryker Corporation, Skytron, LLC, Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems GmbH), Olympus Corporation of the Americas (Image Stream Medical, Inc.), Barco, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., GE Healthcare, Cook Medical, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Canon Inc., Steris PLC, and Others.

Study Objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Asia-Pacific integrated operating room systems market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on device, surgical application, and type

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the Asia-Pacific integrated operating room systems market

Target Audience

Hospitals and clinics

Research institutes

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries

Suppliers and distributors

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Government associations

Key Findings

The Asia-Pacific integrated operating room systems market is expected to reach a value of USD 367.2 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.20%.

On the basis of device, the intraoperative diagnostic devices segment is projected to be the largest, registering a CAGR of 12.66% during the forecast period.

On the basis of surgical application, the therapeutics segment is expected to account for the larger market share of 12.53% from 2018 to 2023.

By type, the anesthesia information management segment is expected to be the largest at USD 84.8 million by 2023.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into India, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The market in the Rest of Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest at an estimated value of USD 63.1 million by 2023.

India is projected to be the fastest-growing market at a CAGR of 12.65% from 2018 to 2023.

The report also offers regional analysis.

Asia-Pacific

India

Australia

Malaysia

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

