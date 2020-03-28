Asia-Pacific Cybersecurity Market (2018-2023)

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Asia-Pacific Cybersecurity Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2018 to 2023”. In this Research Report provides primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Products, Types, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2023.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2337651

Asia-Pacific Cybersecurity Market

With increased internet penetration, cyberattacks are becoming more powerful, allowing hacker’s greater access to new technology. One such example is the production a malware called ‘Flame’. Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market is anticipated to grow at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% and will be worth of USD 46.09 Bn by 2023. The improved accuracy and frequency of cyber threats across different parts of the Asia-Pacific region is one of the predominant factors that is anticipated to drive the demand of various cybersecurity solutions.

Increase in cloud services, for social media and mobile devices, has made traditional security systems obsolete. Digital identity has become the crucial access to control mechanism. Hence, it enforces the adoption of cybersecurity solutions among Enterprises.

By countries, the Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market is divided into China, Japan, India and the rest of APAC. Japan is one of the largest markets in the Asia-Pacific region. This is because the country had already mandated uniform cybersecurity standards for government organizations in 2014, to prevent unauthorized access and activity. The Japanese government is working on a number of policies and awareness initiatives to improve the cyber rating of the country. On the other hand, China has allowed massive internet penetration in the past few years, this region makes the maximum use of digitized platforms to ease payments and other services. And is hence expected to face severe cyberattack. Thus, the China cybersecurity market is expected to grow at high pace.

By end use industries, Asia-Pacific’s cybersecurity solution are classified into financial services, telecommunication, healthcare, public sector, and others. The Financial sector is expected to dominate the market because this sector is heavily targeted by cyber threats. In 2016, Japan witnessed a massive cyber-attack- around 14000 ATMs were attacked and the banking sector had to face huge cybercrime costs.

Key growth factors:

o The prime factor that is propelling the cybersecurity market in the Asia-Pacific region is the huge risk associated with cyberattacks. APAC had already faced a loss of USD 81 Bn in 2016.

o It is reported that more than 80% of organizations in the region are targeted owing to rising digitization, hence, increase in the severity of attacks is likely to propel the market.

Threats and key players:

o The factors that hinder cybersecurity are lack of sufficient budget, lack of management support, shortage of resource. It is also reported that about 75% of the Asian population lacks a proper understanding of cybersecurity

o APAC countries facing data breaches shows growing concerns about company reputations, profit downtime, etc.

o The key players in this markets area Cisco System, IBM Corporation, check point Software, Palo Alto Network Inc., Symantec, and Trend Micro Inc.

What’s covered in the report?

o Overview of the Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market

o The current and forecasted market size data for the Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market

o The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by end users industries – financial services, telecommunication, healthcare, public sector, and others

o The current and forecasted market size data for the segments of the market, by solution- identity and access management, encryption, governance regulation and compliance, unified threat management, and security information and event management

o Market trends in the Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market

o Market drivers and challenges in the Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market

o Current and forecasted countries – Japan, China, India, and rest of APAC market size data for the Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market.

o Analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market

Why buy?

o Get a broad understanding of the Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market and its segments – By region, by solution, and by end-user industries

o Get region-specific drivers and challenges affecting the Asia-Pacific cybersecurity market?

o Recognize significant competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly

Companies Mentioned:

o IBM Corporation

o Cisco System

o Symantec Corporation

o Check point Software

o Palo Alto Network Inc.

o Trend Micro Inc.

Enquire before buy or customization in Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2337651

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Latin America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]