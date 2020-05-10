Asia-Pacific Conjugate Vaccine: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2023

Asia-Pacific Conjugate Vaccine Market:

Conjugate vaccine is a type of vaccine that contains bacterial capsular polysaccharide, attached with a protein to enhance immunogenicity and protect against invasive diseases. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for conjugate vaccines. The conjugate vaccines market in Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.5%, leading to a revenue of USD 66.61 Bn by 2023. By volume, it is anticipated to reach 6,883.55 Million units by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 21.87%.A penetration rate of around 95% of DTP conjugate vaccines indicates an excellent coverage in Asia-Pacific countries and very little is left to achieve full penetration for the vaccines. Countries with high populations such as China and India, serve as major target areas for such vaccines, and the introduction of these vaccines would ensure a disease-free society..

Market Segmentation:

By disease indication, the market is segmented into:

o Pneumococcal

o Haemophilus influenza type B

o Diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis

o Meningococcal

o Others

By end user, the market is segmented into:

o Paediatric

o Adult

By countries, the Asia-Pacific market is divided into:

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

Key growth factors:

The Asia Pacific has a growing market owing to improvement and advancements in medical science. Awareness about availability of higher number of vaccines as compared to before are major driving factors for the growth of this market. The primary indicators of the potential for the vaccine market are the geriatric population in Asia and its growth in some countries such as India and China. This has encouraged market participants to increase spending on research and development, and distribution facilities in Asian countries.

Threats and key players:

o The Asia-Pacific Conjugate Vaccine market is expected to grow at a significant rate. But there are issues with regard to health care access and costs. Fragmented health care has a negative impact on the effectiveness of any proposed immunization strategy. Adolescent and adult pertussis is under-recognized by lay and medical communities due to its unique clinical presentation.

o Conjugate Vaccine providers operating in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., Merck, Novartis, Sanofi Pasteur, etc.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Asia-Pacific conjugate vaccine market

2. Market drivers, and challenges in the Asia-Pacific conjugate vaccine market

3. Market trends in the Asia-Pacific conjugate vaccine market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Asia-Pacific based on disease indication (pneumococcal, haemophilus influenza type b, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, meningococcal conjugate vaccines) – by revenue and by volume

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Asia-Pacific based on end user (paediatric and adult conjugate vaccines) – by revenue and by volume

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data of conjugate vaccines of countries (China, India, Japan and South Korea) – by revenue and by volume

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments – by revenue and by volume

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major competitors operating in the Asia-Pacific market

