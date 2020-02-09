Asia Pacific Blood Screening Market healthy CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast by 225 | Major Players-Siemens AG , Ortho Clinical Diagnostics , Immucor, Inc., Hologic Inc. , among others.

The Asia Pacific Blood Screening Market research report provides a comprehensive study for all major regions around the globe on production capacity, consumption, import and export. In understanding the Asia Pacific Blood Screening Market in depth, the readers will find this report very helpful. Also discussed are the new strategic plan and suggestions that will help both old and new players on the market to maintain competitiveness. This report provides an exhaustive study of the In Vitro Diagnostics industry that explains the trends in the market definition, classifications, applications, commitments, and global industry. All business profiles of leading players and brands have been published in the Global Asia Pacific Blood Screening Market report. This market report covers strategic profiling of key market players, analyzing their core competencies comprehensively, and drawing a competitive market landscape. The Asia Pacific Blood Screening Market industry data and information are taken from reliable sources such as websites, company annual reports, newspapers, and others, and the market experts have checked and validated them.

Competitive Analysis: Asia Pacific Blood Screening Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are-Enzo Biochem Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc, BD , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. , BioMérieux SA , Beckman Coulter, Inc. , Abbott , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Cepheid , GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL, S.A. , Siemens AG , Ortho Clinical Diagnostics , Immucor, Inc., Hologic Inc. , among others.

Screening process can also be called as the first line of defense in health care field providing a safe blood supply and helping in minimizing the problems associated with transfusion-transmitted infection. Government associations from every country should establish blood donor programs to provide information and education about blood donations.

Immunoassay is categorized into enzyme immunoassays (EIAs), chemiluminescent immunoassays (CLIAs), haemagglutination (HA)/particle agglutination (PA) assays andsimple single-use assays (rapid tests).

Asia Pacific blood screening market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Segmentation: Asia Pacific Blood Screening Market

Asia Pacific blood screening market is categorized based on the basis of products & services, technology, disease type and end user.

On the basis of product & services the market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments and software & services. Reagents & kits are further sub segmented into NAT reagents & kits, ELISA reagents & kits and others reagents. NAT reagents is further sub segmented into enzymes and polymerases, standards and controls, probes and primers, buffers, nucleotides and solutions also labeling and detection reagents. ELISA reagents & kits are further sub segmented into immunosorbents, controls, conjugates (antigen or antibody-conjugated enzyme), substrates (of enzymes) and sample diluents and wash solutions. Instruments segment are further segmented into instruments, product type and instruments, purchase type.

In 2017, reagents & kits segment is expected to dominate the global blood screening market with 49.1% market share and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. However, instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period,

In January 2017, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) launched haematology testing solution. This solution is called the cobas m 511 integrated haematology analyser. This launch marked the entry for Roche Diagnostics in the haematology market.

On the basis of technology the market is segmented into nucleic acid test, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid tests, western blot assay, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and others. Nucleic acid test is further sub segmented into transcription-mediated amplification (TMA) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is further segmented into ELISA market, by platform, ELISA market, by generation. ELISA Market, By Platform is further sub segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), fluorescence immunoassay (FIA) and colorimetric immunoassay (CI). ELISA market, by generation is further segmented into first-generation ELISA, second-generation ELISA, third-generation ELISA and fourth-generation & above.

On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into respiratory diseases, diabetes mellitus, oncology, cholesterol, HIV/AIDS, cold & flu, infectious diseases and others. In 2017, oncology segment is expected to dominate the global blood screening market with 24.9% market sharegrowing at the highest CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

In June 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.) launched Oncomine TCR Beta-SR Assay. It is a new next-generation sequencing (NGS) solution in the field of immuno-oncology research. This helped company to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, blood bank and ambulatory surgical cenetrs. In 2017, diagnostic centers segment is expected to dominate the global blood screening market with 28.8% market share, growing at the highest CAGR of 10.4%in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Development: Asia Pacific Blood Screening Market

In March 2018, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched IncRNA Workflow, a RT-qPCR workflow which is used optimized for highly sensitive and specific quantification of long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) for gene expression analysis. The workflow provides a streamlined, cost-effective alternative to RNA-Seq for lncRNA discovery and validation.

