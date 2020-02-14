Aseptic Fillers Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2026

Packaging has become vital part of product lifecycle predominantly to protect and preserve the product from any type of harm such as leakage, contamination, damage, etc. during the course of transit, consumption and storage. Achieving the highest degree of product safety at every stage of product lifecycle is anticipated to be one of the major concern of sensitive products manufactures. Moreover, sensitive products require sterile packaging that not only protect the product from contamination or leakage, but also careful packaging technique while product packaging. These aforementioned attributes are primarily met by aseptic fillers for packaging of sensitive products. Aseptic fillers are a type of automated packaging solution that is serving the requirement of packaging at a fast rate. These fillers are easily and quickly adjustable for a huge range of filling volumes with the exact needed requirement. Due to consumer demand for natural tasting products with a longer shelf life, these aseptic fillers are considered as a decisive step in the packaging industry with the integration of technology. With the overall advent of technology in every aspect of life, aseptic packaging process is gaining traction due to its faster, safer, efficient and effective application. And thereby with the aseptic fillers, manufacturers have ultimately increased their production capacity resulting into lower production cost and time.

Aseptic Fillers Market- Market Segmentation:

The global aseptic fillers market is segmented on the basis of technology type, head type, package type and end use. On the basis of technology type, aseptic fillers market can be segmented into automated aseptic fillers and semi-automated aseptic fillers. On the basis of head type, aseptic fillers market can be segmented into single head aseptic fillers, double head aseptic fillers and multi head aseptic fillers, wherein multi head aseptic fillers had a wide usage in the pharmaceuticals industry. On the basis of package type, aseptic fillers market can be segmented into cartons, bottles, cans, bags, pouches, vials, ampoules, pre-filled syringes and others. The aseptic fillers market is gaining huge traction in the cartons form of packaging solution as these are eco-friendly products as compared to other package types. On the basis of end use, aseptic fillers market can be segmented into food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry and healthcare industry, wherein, the pharmaceutical industry is expected to contribute a large share in aseptic fillers market as they required to provide exact dosage with zero contamination to their user. Moreover, food and beverage industry is further segmented into dairy products, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, juice, alcoholic beverages, etc.

Aseptic Fillers Market – Market Dynamics:

One of the significant factors contributing towards the growth of the aseptic fillers market is the government regulation towards effective packaging solution and stringent hygiene requirement subjected to pharmaceutical and healthcare products. These products need an extra care as they are easily prone contamination if come into contact with bacteria or external harmful element. Moreover, these products require a packaging solution that won’t react if imposed to thermal stress. Another prominent factor towards the growth of aseptic fillers market is the proper safety and quality which manufacturer require at the same time by increasing production capacity and minimize the cost of production. Furthermore, the rising health concern, increasing disposable income and fast paced lifestyle among individual has led to the growth of aseptic packaged products, therefore, this transformation will boost the sales of aseptic fillers and expected to drive the growth of aseptic fillers market. However, the restraining factor towards the growth of the aseptic fillers market is the high initial cost of equipment along with the packaging solution.

Aseptic Fillers Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global aseptic fillers market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global aseptic fillers market is expected to witness a stable CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Moreover, North America is expected to contribute largest in the aseptic fillers market, due to the rising consumption of dairy products and increasing health awareness. Apart from this, the extensive evolution of the individual in terms rising disposable income among middle income groups, increasing urbanization and expanding working population in the growing economies such as India & China is expected to further improve the sales of the aseptic fillers market in Asia Pacific by the end of the forecast period of 2016-2024.

Aseptic Fillers Market – Major Players:

Some of the major players identified across the globe in the aseptic fillers market are Advanstar Communications Inc, IPI s.r.l., Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Krones AG, BACCINEX SA, KHS GmbH, VMS-Maschinenbau GmbH, serac group, Pharmalucence Inc and Vanrx Pharmasystems Inc.