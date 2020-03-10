Ascites Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Top 10 Players, Growth, Drivers, Top Trends, Dynamics and Forecast to 2023

As per the Report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the Global Ascites market will surpass a valuation of 3710.4 Mn by the year 2023, reflecting an above-average CAGR of 4%.

Ascites Market – Synopsis

Global Ascites Market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. Additionally, the market’s valuation has been estimated to reach USD 3710.4 Mn by the end of 2023. Ascites is an abnormal condition of the accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity which may contribute to the development of ovarian cancer in females. The awareness campaigns held by government and private organizations have led to the generation of demand for advanced treatments. This, in turn, is responsible for the growth of the market and is likely to follow a similar trend in the foreseeable future.

A variety of health disorders contribute towards the development of ascites such as liver cirrhosis, kidney failure, heart failure, cancers, and infection in the pancreas. Among these, liver cirrhosis is the most common cause of ascites. The changing food and drinking pattern of the global population is responsible for the large-scale prevalence of the disease. The growth in the consumption of alcohol and fatty food is projected to augment the ascites market in the forthcoming years.

Developments in the treatment of ascites are the need of the hour in the healthcare sector which is presumed to catapult the market on an upward trajectory. On the flip side, complications associated with the treatment is poised to hinder the growth of the ascites market over the assessment period.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players operating in the global ascites market are Sequana Medical, BD, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc., BioVie, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, GI Supply, and Medtronic plc.

Industry News:

In January 2019, Precision Therapeutics, a global healthcare services provider, has announced a joint venture with Helomics, a leader in functional precision medicine, and GLG Pharma, a biotechnology company, for the development of personalized medicines and testing for ovarian and breast cancer patients with ascites fluid.

In January 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, an American pharmaceutical company, has received approval by the European Commission for Opdivo (nivolumab) plus low-dose Yervoy (ipilimumab) for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). However, it includes the risk of serious adverse effects such as ascites, pyrexia, back pain, etc.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the global ascites market has been segmented into transudative ascites, and exudate ascites.

On the basis of diagnosis, the ascites market has been segmented into ultrasound, CT scan, laparoscopy, angiography, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the global ascites market has been segmented into surgeries and others. The surgeries segment has been further sub-segmented into liver transplantation, peritoneovenous shunting, transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS), and other surgeries.

On the basis of end-users, the ascites market has been segmented into hospital and clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Regional Insights:

By region, the global ascites market has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Americas has witnessed a drastic increase in the number of deaths caused due to liver cirrhosis between 2000 to 2015. The numbers are expected to further increase over the next couple of years, which is anticipated to demand developments in the ascites market. The market dynamics highlighted in the report suggests that the region is presumed to retain a dominant position through the forecast period. Furthermore, it has also been estimated that the regional ascites market is likely to touch USD 1,292.2 Mn mark by 2023.

Asia Pacific is projected to accrue substantial revenue over the assessment period. The region encompasses the most populated countries in the world – China and India. The huge population base of the region is contributing to the growth of the ascites market. In addition, the developed healthcare sectors in vital country-level markets such as Australia, China, South Korea, etc. have adopted advanced measures for treatment and diagnosis. This, in turn, is forecasted to attract a massive patient pool from all across the world, thus, augmenting the ascites market.

