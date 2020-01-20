As Compressed Air becomes Alternate Energy Source for Industry Equipment, Demand for Air Compressor Controller witnesses uptick

With the expanding use of compressed air as an energy source for industries, the demand for support equipment such as air compressor controller is predicted to witness an uplift.

Today, to serve ceaseless energy needs, businesses are complementing compressed air as an energy source. This is to power tools and equipment for a reliable and efficient utility.

Air compressor controllers are of few types that vary in terms of design from each other. These are designed to match delivery of air compressor to serve demand for compressed air. In this apparatus, air compressor controls helps to maintain discharge pressure of compressor to be within permissible range.

Component Constitution defines difference between Air Compressor Controllers

Air compressor controller can be categorized based on component. Supervisory control and data acquisition and programmable drives and logic controllers are two key types of air compressor controller based on component. Motors, actuators, and valves are some other types of air compressor controller based on component.

The air compressor controller market gains from several applications of air compressor controllers. Key applications of air compressor controllers include petrochemical, ventilation, heating, and air conditioning. Air compressor controller helps improve overall efficiency of air compressor system. These components help prevent fluctuations during air discharge, thus help attain maximum efficiency of air compressors.

On the competitive front, the air compressor controller market features a largely consolidated vendor landscape. Key players in the market, namely Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Climate Technologies, Johnson Controls Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Ingersoll Rand plc, Petrotech Inc., GE Measurement & Control Solutions, Gardner Denver Inc., Siemens AG, FS-Elliot Co. Ltd., and Compressor Controls Corporation hold maximum share in the overall air compressor controller market.

Product innovation and development of existing products are key focus of top players in the air compressor controller market. These initiatives to continue to maintain their foothold in the extremely competitive air compressor controller market.