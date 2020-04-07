Arts and Crafts Market 2019, by Pilot-Pen, Faber-Castell, Paper Mate, Parker, Pentel

This report studies the global market size of Arts and Crafts in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Arts and Crafts in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Arts and Crafts market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Request a Sample of this [email protected] www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2335329
This report mainly covers the drawing pen, paints and stains, craft tools, and other product type.
Overall, the arts and crafts industry continues to trend positively, as consumers continue to seek out do-it-yourself (“DIY”) home projects. In general, it seems consumers have an ongoing interest in crafting. However, the industry remains very competitive, with traditional brick-and-mortar arts and crafts stores facing competition from big box retailers such as Wal-Mart and Target, as well as online players such as etsy.com. The increased competition had caused many retailers to increase promotional activity to drive sales. While lower price points remain important for many consumers, many retailers have been recently focused on improving gross margin, and have been more strategic with the type and level of discounts offered.
Children’s crafts: For many manufacturer, children’s crafts have been driving sales over the past year. Products remain popular with children. Going forward into the holiday season, sales at some manufacturer will be compared to elevated sales levels last year. It remains to be seen if the continued popularity of these items will allow sales growth to be maintained, or if another product will become the it-gift with children.
In 2017, the global Arts and Crafts market size was 38400 million US$ and is forecast to 52100 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Arts and Crafts market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Arts and Crafts include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.
The key manufacturers in the Arts and Crafts include
Pilot-Pen
Faber-Castell
Paper Mate
Parker
Pentel
PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc.
BEHR Process Corporation
Fiskars
Westcott
Mundial
To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2335329
Market Size Split by Type
Drawing Pen
Paints and Stains
Craft Tools
Others
Market Size Split by Application
Home Use
Commercial Use
Educational Use
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-arts-and-crafts-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019
Email ID: [email protected]