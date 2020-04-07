Arts and Crafts Market 2019, by Pilot-Pen, Faber-Castell, Paper Mate, Parker, Pentel

This report studies the global market size of Arts and Crafts in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Arts and Crafts in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Arts and Crafts market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report mainly covers the drawing pen, paints and stains, craft tools, and other product type.

Overall, the arts and crafts industry continues to trend positively, as consumers continue to seek out do-it-yourself (“DIY”) home projects. In general, it seems consumers have an ongoing interest in crafting. However, the industry remains very competitive, with traditional brick-and-mortar arts and crafts stores facing competition from big box retailers such as Wal-Mart and Target, as well as online players such as etsy.com. The increased competition had caused many retailers to increase promotional activity to drive sales. While lower price points remain important for many consumers, many retailers have been recently focused on improving gross margin, and have been more strategic with the type and level of discounts offered.

Children’s crafts: For many manufacturer, children’s crafts have been driving sales over the past year. Products remain popular with children. Going forward into the holiday season, sales at some manufacturer will be compared to elevated sales levels last year. It remains to be seen if the continued popularity of these items will allow sales growth to be maintained, or if another product will become the it-gift with children.

In 2017, the global Arts and Crafts market size was 38400 million US$ and is forecast to 52100 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Arts and Crafts market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Arts and Crafts include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

The key manufacturers in the Arts and Crafts include

Pilot-Pen

Faber-Castell

Paper Mate

Parker

Pentel

PPG Architectural Finishes, Inc.

BEHR Process Corporation

Fiskars

Westcott

Mundial

Market Size Split by Type

Drawing Pen

Paints and Stains

Craft Tools

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

Educational Use

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

