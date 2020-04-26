Artificial Zeolite Market Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and competitive Landscape 2024

Artificial Zeolite Market report would help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, and product developments in the Artificial Zeolite market.

Artificial Zeolite or Synthetic zeolites, a class of inorganic silicate materials, are widely employed as heterogeneous catalysts in a variety of traditional and emerging catalytic processes, are sold into a wide range of industrial, commercial and consumer applications. Zeolites ability to selectively adsorb various molecules allows them to be used for water and contaminant removal from various industrial chemical feedstocks and in industrial gas separation. Unlike naturally occurring zeolites, synthetic zeolites are manufactured in energy-intensive chemical processes and are significantly more expensive than natural zeolite.

Synthetic zeolites are also designed to meet ion-specific exchange requirements in highly discriminating applications. The synthetic zeolite lattice is generally manufactured with a silica to alumina ratio of 1 to 1 as compared to the 5 to 1 ratio of natural Zeolite.

In terms of the Synthetic Zeolite, the market is dominated by the top players from United States, Europe and Japan, like UOP (Honeywell), CECA (Arkema), BASF, Zeochem AG, Tosoh, Grace Davison, Zeolyst and Clariant etc.

Molecular sieve adsorbent downstream is widely, the major fields are petroleum refining and air separation, etc. In recent years, petroleum refining industry has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for petroleum refining is expected to drive the demand of the zeolite molecular sieve market. EU and Asia are driven regions, the demand for zeolite molecular sieve is high in these areas. For demand market of molecular sieve adsorbent, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Artificial Zeolite market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Artificial Zeolite value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Artificial Zeolite Adsorbent

Artificial Zeolite Catalyst

Artificial Zeolite Detergent

Segmentation by application:

Air Separation

Petroleum Refining

Petrochemicals

Refrigerants

Natural Gas

Other

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

UOP (Honeywell)

CECA (Arkema)

BASF

Zeochem AG

Tosoh Corporation

Grace

Clariant

CWK

KNT Group

Zeolites & Allied Products

Haixin Chemical

Shanghai Hengye

Fulong New Materials

Pingxiang Xintao

Zhengzhou Snow

Luoyang Jianlong Chemical

Henan Huanyu Molecular Sieve

Shanghai Jiu-Zhou Chemical

Anhui Mingmei Minchem

Shanghai Zeolite Molecular Sieve

Zhongbao Molecular Sieve

Luqiang New Material

Albemarle

Johnson Matthey (Interact)

JGC C&C

Sinopec

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Artificial Zeolite consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Artificial Zeolite market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Zeolite manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Zeolite with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Artificial Zeolite submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

