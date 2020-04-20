Artificial Urinary Sphincters Market Report Examines Industry Size, Demand Analysis, Growth Rate and 2027 Forecast

Artificial Urinary Sphincters Market: Overview

Urinary sphincters are two muscles that control the passage of urine in the urinary bladder through the urethra. These muscles play a vital role in retention and release of urine. These two muscles are external urethral sphincter and internal urethral sphincter. When one of the muscles contracts, the urethra is shut and hence the passage of urine is stopped. The two muscles have some differences in men and women. Reflux of seminal fluids into the male bladder is prevented by the internal urethral sphincter during ejaculation. The external sphincter in women consists of three parts: urethrae, urethrovaginal muscle, and the compressor urethrae. Artificial urinary sphincters are used to treat urine incontinence among men and women.

Artificial Urinary Sphincters Market: Key Trends

The global artificial urinary sphincters market is driven by increase in the number of patients with urinary incontinence, technological advancements in artificial urinary sphincters, and rise in demand for safe and effective products for the treatment of urinary incontinence. Additionally, major research institutes are conducting clinical trials for innovating new approaches for urinary incontinence. Researchers at Sant’Anna School Biorobotics Institute tested a magnetically controlled endourethral artificial urinary sphincter used in minimally invasive surgery. However, growth of the market is projected to be restrained by various factors such as product recalls by regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Therapeutics Goods Administration (TGA) and availability of alternatives to urinary sphincters. Moreover, developing minimally invasive solutions to urinary incontinence in men and women is expected to present significant opportunities in the market.

Artificial Urinary Sphincters Market: Segmentation

The global artificial urinary sphincters market can be segmented based on target group, end-user, and region. In terms of target group, the market can be classified into male and female. Based on end-user, the global artificial urinary sphincters market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to expand at a high CAGR in the next few years, owing to increase in the number of urinary incontinence surgeries in these centers.

Artificial Urinary Sphincters Market: Regional Analysis

The global artificial urinary sphincters market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to account for significant market share owing to increase in the use of urinary incontinence devices by patients. The market in North America is anticipated to be driven by increase in the number of market players conducting research on urine incontinence, surge in awareness about availability of surgical treatment for urological disorders, and rise in the importance of surgical management of stress urinary incontinence. Moreover, adoption of new approaches for sphincter placement have paved a way towards new dimensions for surgical procedures. This is expected to boost the growth of the market. In January 2019, robotic assisted placement of urinary sphincter was performed at the Boston Children’s Hospital.

In Europe, a number of research institutes are currently analyzing safety and efficacy of artificial urinary sphincter treatment of stress urinary incontinence. The market in the region is anticipated to be driven by focus on research in urology and presence of market players offering artificial urinary sphincters. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR due to rise in prevalence of urinary incontinence, increase in the geriatric population, and surge in the number of health care centers such as hospitals offering treatment of urological conditions. According to the Continence Foundation of Australia, nearly 5 million people in Australia experience bladder or bowel control problems. Additionally, increase in the number of urology care centers with technologically advanced surgical devices fuels the growth of the global artificial urinary sphincters market.

Artificial Urinary Sphincters Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global artificial urinary sphincters market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Zephyr Surgical Implants, Myopowers Medical Technologies SAS, and Promedon.

