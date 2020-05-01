Artificial Urinary Sphincter Market: Potential And Niche Segments, Geographical Regions And Trends 2027 | Boston Scientific Corporation

Artificial urinary sphincter is a device which is composed of silicone rubber that is preferred for the treatment of urinary incontinence. Urinary sphincter is a muscle which controls the flow of urine through your bladder. Artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) is used to control the flow of urine and is most commonly used in men. It is designed to supplement the function of natural urinary sphincter which restricts the urine flow out of bladder. Artificial urinary sphincter is an implantable, fluid-filled, solid silicone elastomer device. Artificial urinary sphincter is a standard treatment for male stress urinary incontinence, it is preferred as it provides discrete bladder control.

Artificial Urinary Sphincter Market: Segmentation

Artificial Urinary Sphincter Market is segmented on the basis of end users, and regions.

Artificial urinary sphincter market is segmented on the basis of various end users:

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5285

Artificial Urinary Sphincter Market: Dynamics

Artificial urinary sphincter market is primarily driven by a few key factors such as the heavy reliance of patients on time-tested products and the increasing advancements in artificial urinary sphincter, new product launches, and preference of safe and effective solutions by the patient group. In addition to this artificial urinary sphincter market also observes significant growth due to increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries. Artificial urinary sphincter market gains a great drive owing to faster patient recovery after the procedure. Artificial urinary sphincter market is driven by the increasing incidence of urine incontinence and growth in geriatric population across the globe. Artificial urinary sphincter market, however, leads to high treatment costs which limit the usage of artificial urinary sphincter in the healthcare industry. The increasing number of prostate surgeries in men also leads to urinary incontinence resulting as one of the growth factor for artificial urinary sphincter market.

Artificial urinary sphincter market is also associated with a significant number of risks regarding injury to the urethra or bladder during the placement of device which restricts the adoption among patients, device infection or persistence stress, and other side effects due to infections. Additionally recurrent cases of device failure has resulted in loss of market share for manufacturers.

Artificial Urinary Sphincter Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography, the artificial urinary sphincter market is segmented into seven major regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific without Japan and Middle East & Africa. At present, North America holds a leading position in the artificial urinary sphincter market followed by Europe. North America market is driven by the regulations of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Following North America, Easter European countries are also anticipated to show steady growth in the artificial urinary sphincter market. In the next few years, Asia-Pacific would show remarkable growth in the artificial urinary sphincter market as it is developing at a very rapid pace and has shown the emergence of many regional players. The factors which would fuel the growth of artificial urinary sphincter market in Asia-Pacific are rising healthcare infrastructure and rapid development of the healthcare infrastructure across the Asian countries. Artificial urinary sphincter market would evolve at a rapid rate across the regions. However, North America would maintain its position in the overall artificial urinary sphincter market.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5285

Artificial Urinary Sphincter Market: Key Players

Over the due course of time, the market for artificial urinary sphincter has observed high influx of well-established players. Some of the top players operating in the artificial urinary sphincter market are Boston Scientific Corporation, RBM – Reinhard Becker Medizinprodukte, ZSI, Zephyr Surgical Implants, Silimed Medical Devices, GT Urological LLC among others. Artificial urinary sphincter market has presence of many regional players and multi-national players which have a significant market share in developed economies and emerging countries.