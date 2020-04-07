Artificial Turf Market Global Industry Growth, Trends, Material, Research Report, Application, Opportunity Analysis, Forecast to 2023

The global artificial turf market has been segmented by raw material, installation type, infill material, application, and region.

Based on raw material, the global artificial turf market has been segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, nylon, and others. Among them, the polyethylene segment held the largest market share in 2017 due to its widescale preference for technically demanding sports applications on account of its softness, and durability, and resiliency.

Based on installation type, the global artificial turf market has been categorized into flooring and wall cladding. The flooring segment accounted for a larger market share in 2017 due to the rising popularity of artificial turfs in sports fields, playgrounds, residential lawns, terrace gardens, and commercial lawns, among others.

Based on infill material, the global artificial turf market has been segregated into petroleum based infills, sand based infills, and others. Petroleum based infill material segment dominate the global artificial turf market under infill material category in 2017, owing to its guaranteed performance characteristics such as proper fiber support, energy restitution, enhanced shock absorption characteristics, proper drainage, and excellent weather resistance, which is a necessary requirement in formal sports fields.

Based on application, the global artificial turf market has been segmented into sports field, residential landscape, non-residential landscape, and commercial landscape. Among them, the sports field segment held the larger market share in 2017, in terms of both value and volume, due to the increasing investment in sports across the globe.

Intended Audience:-

Artificial Turf manufacturers

Traders and distributors of artificial turf

Research and development institutes

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratories

Regional Analysis:-

The global artificial turf market has been studied with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe held the largest market share in 2017, followed by Asia-Pacifc, which is further trailed by North America. The Middle East & Africa market is likely to show high growth during the forecast period. Latin America market is expected to experience increasing demand for artificial turf during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:-

Some of the key players operating in the global artificial turf market are Altius Sports & Leisure Pvt. Ltd (India), GreenFields BV (The Netherlands), DowDuPont (US), Tarkett (France), Shaw Sports Turf (US), Victoria PLC (UK), Controlled Products LLC (US), Act Global (US), Sport Group (UK), Matrix Turf (US), TenCate Grass (The Netherlands), Soccer Grass (Brazil), SIS Pitches (England), and Limonta Sport SpA (Italy).

