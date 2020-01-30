Artificial Turf Market 2019: By Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast To 2023

Artificial turf Market are the synthetic alternatives to natural grasses. Nowadays, sport fields (football, rugby, golf, field hockey) greatly replacing natural grasses with artificial turf due to their high durability, low maintenance, weather resistance, no irrigation & garnishing requirement, and aesthetic appeal.

Artificial turf are also the most widely preferred choices for residential landscapes (lawns, terrace garden, payments, colony playground, and gym floorings), non-residential landscapes (school playgrounds, road-side pavement & vertical gardens, industrial lawns), and commercial landscapes (shopping mall lawns and wall claddings), among others.

The first generation of artificial turf was prepared using only polymers for making grass fibers. The second generation witnessed the use of infill materials to hold artificial blades in a standing upright position. Recently, third generation of artificial turfs are launched in markets comprising of shock pad, natural products such as coir or cork, sand and crumb runner or soil.

Competitive Analysis: –

Some of the key players operating in the global artificial turf market are

Altius Sports & Leisure Pvt. Ltd (India)

Greenfields BV (The Netherlands)

DowDuPont (US)

Tarkett (France)

Shaw Sports Turf (US)

Victoria PLC (UK)

Controlled Products LLC (US)

Act Global (US)

Sport Group (UK)

Matrix Turf (US)

TenCate Grass (The Netherlands)

Soccer Grass (Brazil)

SIS Pitches (England)

Limonta Sport SpA (Italy).

Market Segmentation: –

The global artificial turf market has been segmented by raw material, installation type, infill material, application, and region.

Based on raw material, the global artificial turf market has been segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, nylon, and others.

Based on installation type, the global artificial turf market has been categorized into flooring and wall cladding.

Based on infill material, the global artificial turf market has been segregated into petroleum based infills, sand based infills, and others.

Based on application, the global artificial turf market has been segmented into sport fields, residential landscape, non-residential landscape, and commercial landscape.

Regional Analysis: –

The global artificial turf market has been studied with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe held the largest market share in 2017, followed by Asia-Pacific, which is further trailed by North America. The Middle East & Africa market is likely to show high growth during the forecast period. Latin America market is expected to experience increasing demand for artificial turf during the forecast period.

