Artificial Tears Market is Suppose to Grow at a high CAGR 11.4% during 2019-2025: QYResearch

The global Artificial Tears market is valued at 2050 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4860 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2019-2025.

Major Companies: Allergan, Alcon (Novartis), Bausch & Lomb, Abbott, Santen Pharmaceutical, Ursapharm, Rohto, Similasan Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Ocusoft, Nicox, Sintong, Wuhan Yuanda

Artificial tears are lubricant eye drops used to treat the dryness and irritation associated with deficient tear production in keratoconjunctivitis sicca (dry eyes). They are also used to moisten contact lenses and in eye examinations.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is in fast growth. North America is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. Asia Pacific, especially China, are experiencing high growth rate in comparison with other regions.

The benefits of Artificial Tear are becoming better realized as more research is done. As far as their chemistry is concerned, they contain carboxymethyl cellulose, hydroxypropylmethyl cellulose and hydroxypropyl cellulose. The compound hydroxypropyl cellulose helps in thickening and stabilizing the tear film in the cornea, thus prolonging the tear film break-up time in dry eye patients.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

By Product: Artificial Tear Liquid, Artificial Tear Ointment

By Application: Dry Eyes Treatment, Contact Lenses Moisten, Others

