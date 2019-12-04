Artificial Tears Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Artificial Tears Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Artificial tears are lubricant eye drops used to treat the dryness and irritation associated with deficient tear production in keratoconjunctivitis sicca (dry eyes). They are also used to moisten contact lenses and in eye examinations.

Global Artificial Tear Production Volume Increased From 525.9 Million Unit In 2014 To 745.6 Million Unit In 2018

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Tears market will register a 11.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3794.9 million by 2024, from US$ 2425 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Artificial Tears business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key consumption markets locate at European countries. After sweeping Europe, Asia and the North America have the same strong purchasing market.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Artificial Tears market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Artificial Tears value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Allergan

Ocusoft

Alcon (Novartis)

Abbott

Santen Pharmaceutical

Bausch & Lomb

Similasan Corporation

Ursapharm

Johnson & Johnson

Rohto

Nicox

Wuhan Yuanda

Sintong

Market Segment by Type, covers

Artificial Tear Liquid

Artificial Tear Ointment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dry Eyes Treatment

Contact Lenses Moisten

Others

