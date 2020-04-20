Artificial Plants Market Top Key Players Analysis: Nearly Natural,GreenTurf,International TreeScapes,Vert Escape,The Green House,International Plantworks

Artificial plants, also known as faux plants, are made of high-quality plastics and fabrics such as polyesters. Artificial plants and flowers are an ideal way of adding beauty and color to a space for long term. Such plants can sustain in any weather condition, in both commercial and residential settings, with approximately no maintenance cost. Artificial plants, flowers, and trees are made from a wide variety of materials; however, polyester has become the first choice of manufacturers due to its availability and its affordability. Other materials used to manufacture artificial plants are silk, cotton, latex, paper, parchment, rubber, sateen (for large, bold-colored flowers and arrangements), and dried materials, including flowers and plant parts, berries, feathers, and fruits.

The global artificial plants market is anticipated to grow at an exponential rate in the near future. Demand for artificial plants and trees has increased rapidly in the last few years owing to improvement in design and technology in the products. In addition, artificial plants last for long period of time, and do not involve any maintenance cost. This is anticipated to increase the demand for artificial plants in the next few years. Additionally, artificial plants are increasingly becoming popular among the millennial. Lack of availability of time required for caring of real plants is anticipated to thrive the demand for artificial plants. Moreover, some people tend to develop allergies to certain types of real plants, which is not the case with artificial plants.

This drives acceptance of artificial plants among customers. However, unlike real plants, artificial plants do not release oxygen in the air and do not help in reducing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the air. This proves to be a restraining factor for the growth of the artificial plants market. Artificial plants are manufactured through advanced technologies to make them resemble real plants; however, this adds to their cost and makes them less affordable. Advanced technologies are prevalent in developed countries such as U.S., Canada and many countries in Europe. However, such technologies lacks in Asia Pacific regions. Technology transfer and penetration in the untapped markets can be a better opportunity for the growth of artificial plants market.

The global artificial plants market can be segmented based on material type, end-use, distribution channel, and region. In terms of material type, the global artificial plants market can be categorized into silk, cotton, clay, leather, nylon, paper, porcelain, silk, polyester, plastic, wax, and others. According to end-use, the artificial plants market can be divided into residential and commercial. The commercial segment can further be split into hotels & restaurants, offices, schools & universities, hospitals, theme parks, airports, and cruise ships. Based on distribution channel, the global artificial plants market can be bifurcated into offline and online distribution channel.

Offline distribution channels can further classified into company-owned sites, ecommerce portals, etc., while offline channels can be segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, and mom and pop stores. Geographically, the global artificial plants market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe and North America are anticipated to acquire major market share owing to presence of advanced technologies and high-end commercial consumers such as airports, theme parks, etc. in these regions.

Prominent players operating in the global artificial plants market include Treelocate (Europe) Ltd. (U.K.), The Green House (India), Sharetrade Artificial Plant and Tree Co., Ltd. (China), International Plantworks (the U.S.), Nearly Natural (the U.S.), Commercial Silk Int’l & Plantscape Inc. (the U.S.), GreenTurf (Singapore), Dongguan Hengxiang Artificial Plants Co., Ltd. (China), International TreeScapes, LLC (the U.S.), and Vert Escape (France). Players contest with each other with respect to new technologies, product designs, etc. in order to attain competitive advantage in the market.